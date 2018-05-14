CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah

"We are seeing unprecedented industrial demand in the Savannah industrial market," CRG Southeast Partner Mike Demperio said. "In working with our capital market experts, it became evident to us that the deepening of the Port, the reopening of the Panama Canal, the larger Panamax ships combined with what we perceived as demand for space were the ingredients that would make us successful."

Clayco was the design-builder on the project and its subsidiary BatesForum was the architect. The building was completed in April 2018.

Esmael Hill of The Net Lease Group (NLG) represented the seller in the transaction. NLG also arranged equity to finance the construction of the facility, which CRG originally developed on a speculative basis.

Also, in the Southeast region, CRG developed an 832,000 square feet building for Shaw Industries adjacent from the site referenced above. Additionally, CRG has the following projects under development in the region:

The Cubes at Inland 85

A 324-acre site in Spartanburg County, South Carolina . Building 1 is a 500,000-square foot speculative warehouse building.

. Building 1 is a 500,000-square foot speculative warehouse building. The Cubes at Locust Grove

A 1,000,993-square foot speculative building available for lease in the I-75 corridor of Atlanta, Georgia .

. The Cubes at Bridgeport

A 560-acre industrial mega site with 8.5 million square feet of potential warehouse space located in the southwest I-85 corridor of Atlanta, Georgia . Currently, another 1,002,150-square foot building is now under construction.

E-commerce is driving business at CRG, along with an evolution in the technology and quality of buildings. As the industry begins to measure cubic feet and maximize racking space, CRG's "The Cubes" industrial brand is part of its leadership effort to meet this tremendous demand in the speculative warehouse market. In addition to The Cubes, CRG plans to build a minimum of 10,000,000 square feet on an annual basis worth about $650 million of its Class A industrial product per year.

About CRG

CRG is Clayco, Inc.'s private real estate development firm that acquires, develops, and operates real estate assets. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with offices in Chicago, Sacramento, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and northern New Jersey, the CRG team has developed more than 5,000 acres of land and delivered over 160 million square feet of commercial, industrial, and multi-family assets exceeding $9 billion in value. For more information visit www.realcrg.com.

About The Cubes

The Cubes is a North American industrial brand owned and developed by CRG. The Cubes represents CRG's philosophy of developing for the future and anticipating the enhanced needs of next generation industrial users. The Cubes are designed with an emphasis on sustainability, and implement state-of-the-art specifications, including maximum clear heights, dock doors and trailer storage to keep pace with the shift to consumer centric logistic strategies. The Cubes are located on advantageous sites that take into consideration both logistics and labor supply, always with the end user in mind.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering and construction firm that delivers clients around the world the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With over $2 billion in revenue for 2017, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions globally for commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

