CRG Completes Planned Leadership Transition to Nathan Hukill

"This leadership transition ensures the long-term success of CRG and enables the current management team to continue executing its differentiated strategy of providing growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare companies and targeting compelling risk-adjusted returns for our limited partners," commented Nathan Hukill. "On behalf of my partners and colleagues, I would like to thank Charles for his immense contributions to CRG and entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the firm forward."

Under the plan, which was finalized in December 2015, a partnership was established as a mechanism to share firm ownership, ensure strong governance of CRG and align interests between senior management and the firm's business partners. The firm's partners include Charles Tate, Nathan Hukill, Luke Düster, Michael Weinmann, Andrei Dorenbaum, and David Carter.

Tate added, "Nate and I first engaged in discussions about a succession plan in 2013 that would provide continued incentives for the next generation without the introduction of outside ownership. Nate is uniquely qualified to assume control of CRG and is committed to the firm's future success. Since 2009, Nate has overseen significant growth, including investing in 47 commercial-stage healthcare companies across 21 therapeutic areas and raising nearly $3 billion in debt and equity capital from institutional investors."

About CRG

CRG is a premier healthcare investment firm that has committed more than $3 billion of assets across three funds to date. The firm seeks to invest between $20 to $300 million in companies across the healthcare spectrum, including: medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, tools & diagnostics, services and information technology. CRG provides growth capital in the form of long-term debt and equity to support innovative, commercial-stage healthcare companies that address large, unmet medical needs. The firm partners with public and private companies to provide flexible financing solutions and world-class support to achieve exceptional growth objectives with minimal dilution. CRG maintains offices in Boulder, New York and Houston. For more information, please visit www.crglp.com.

Disclosure

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy any securities and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. It does not constitute a solicitation of clients and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any solicitation of clients. This release is qualified in its entirety by reference to the offering materials of a specific investment opportunity. Neither the Fund nor CRG makes any representation or warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this release. Statements in this release are made as of the date hereof unless stated otherwise herein, and the delivery of this release at any time shall not under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time subsequent to such date. Neither the Fund nor CRG has any obligation to update the information contained in this release, including in the event that any such information becomes inaccurate. No person has been authorized to give any information or to make any representation concerning the matters in this release other than the information explicitly contained in this release, and, if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized. CRG and its affiliates reserve the right to modify any of the terms of any offering.

Certain information contained in this release constitutes "forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. private securities litigation reform act of 1995)," which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled to", "target," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or other comparable terminology. Due to various known or unknown risks and uncertainties, including those described in this release and the offering materials of a specific investment opportunity, actual events or results or the actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to future performance or such forward-looking statements. The Fund and CRG expressly disclaim any and all liability relating to or resulting from the use of this release.

CRG Contact:

Mike Weinmann

Managing Director

+1 (212) 716-0011

mweinmann@crglp.com

Media Contact:

Nick Rust

+1 (646) 502-4520

nrust@prosek.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crg-completes-planned-leadership-transition-to-nathan-hukill-300631871.html

SOURCE CRG LP

Related Links

http://www.crglp.com

