CRG Expands Investment Team and Appoints Todd Holmes as Principal

Mr. Holmes brings to CRG more than 14 years of experience sourcing, structuring, and executing investments in healthcare, biotechnology and life sciences companies. Most recently, Mr. Holmes was a founding member and Director at Gurnet Point Capital, a life sciences and healthcare-focused investment fund. Previously, Mr. Holmes was a Senior Associate at Third Rock Ventures, where he worked on new company formation, due diligence and portfolio company management for their healthcare-focused venture capital fund. Before that, Mr. Holmes held healthcare-focused investment positions with BVF Partners, and Silicon Valley Bank.

"Todd is a proven investor whose experience and industry relationships will strengthen our investment team," said Nate Hukill, President and Chairman of CRG. "His addition will serve us well as we continue to see strong demand for our competitive growth capital solutions, which serve as a less dilutive alternative to equity financings."

Luke Duster, Managing Director and Partner of CRG, added, "Todd's addition to the firm represents our ongoing commitment to building a world-class healthcare investing team and reinforces our ability to attract high-quality talent to support the firm's growth."

"Over the last several years, I have witnessed CRG's rapid growth and momentum in committing capital to commercial-stage healthcare companies and have admired the strong relationships between the fund and its partner companies," said Mr. Holmes. "I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the firm's future success."

Mr. Holmes received an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.A. in economics from Colgate University.

About CRG

CRG is a premier healthcare investment firm that has committed more than $3 billion of assets across three funds to date. The firm seeks to invest between $20 to $300 million in companies across the healthcare spectrum, including: medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, tools & diagnostics, services and information technology. CRG provides growth capital in the form of long-term debt and equity to support innovative, commercial-stage healthcare companies that address large, unmet medical needs. The firm partners with public and private companies to provide flexible financing solutions and world-class support to achieve exceptional growth objectives with minimal dilution. CRG maintains offices in Boulder, New York and Houston. For more information, please visit www.crglp.com.

