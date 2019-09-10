CRG Hires Capital Markets and Development Veteran Mark Lecocq

CRG, Clayco's real estate arm, is focused on development of high-quality real estate projects throughout North America and primarily invests in three types of real estate; industrial warehouses in key logistics corridors, mixed-used and multi-family in emerging urban neighborhoods, and build-to-suit corporate headquarters. The company recently closed on a multi-family project in Fort Worth, Texas with 242 units in the bustling Near South Side neighborhood.

"Mark brings key leadership to our team's development and finance activities," said CRG President Shawn Clark. "His extensive track record of originating and structuring institutional-grade projects strengthens confidence with our investors and allows him to hit the ground running."

Prior to joining CRG, Lecocq spent nine years at The Fifield Companies, most recently as Executive Vice President of Finance, Development and Acquisitions. During his tenure, the company's portfolio of active projects included over 4,500 multi-family units valued at over $2 Billion in the Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami markets.

"CRG's multi-family business has a terrific track-record and clear strategy for growth," said Lecocq. "I look forward to leveraging Clayco's integrated platform to expand and capitalize CRG's current pipeline of multi-family projects throughout the country. It's a unique delivery model that creates a giant competitive advantage for CRG and its investors, as well as beautiful communities for our residents."

The project in Fort Worth will be a continuation of CRG's "chapter" branded multi-family developments. The property is located in the bustling Near South Side neighborhood of Fort Worth, home to several of the largest employers in the market. The building amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, co-working space and a landscaped courtyard with an infinity-edged pool, barbeque grills, firepits and terraced seating. Resident occupancy is schedule for the second quarter of 2021.

CRG's most recent multi-family projects in Chicago include the A.M. 1980 Residences, a 132-unit apartment development in Bucktown, and Upshore Chapter, a 149-unit apartment building in Uptown. In addition to these, CRG's apartment development pipeline includes projects in Chicago, San Diego, Denver and other high-growth markets throughout the United States.

About CRG

CRG is a privately held real estate development firm that has developed more than 8,000 acres of land and delivered over 187 million square feet of commercial, industrial, institutional and multi-family assets exceeding $11 billion in value. CRG, headquartered in St. Louis, leverages a powerful North American platform with local market expertise and offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Newport Beach, CA and Philadelphia. CRG's philosophy of developing for the future and anticipating the enhanced needs of next generation users led to the creation of their industrial brand, The Cubes, and their multi-family brand, Chapter. For more information, visit CRG's website at www.realcrg.com.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $2.6 billion in revenue for 2018, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

About Chapter

Chapter is a multi-family brand is owned and developed by CRG. Chapter is a national collection of neighborhood apartments designed to provide spaces and experiences that help residents write their life story with greater intention. The Chapter portfolio offers cohesive amenities that promote mindfulness, creativity and personal growth for all residents. To learn more about Chapter, visit CRG's website at www.realcrg.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mia Sissac

sissacm@realcrg.com

312-618-0946

SOURCE CRG

Related Links

http://www.realcrg.com

