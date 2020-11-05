CRG Pharma Inc. Selects Heliospectra's ELIXIA LED Lighting Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from CRG Pharma Inc. of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The order is for Heliospectra's fully adjustable ELIXIA LED lighting solution and the value is $189,900 CAD.

Heliospectra's ELIXIA is designed and built on a foundation of over a decade of research and experience. ELIXIA, featuring up to four tunable wavelengths, is an essential tool for any greenhouse or indoor operation seeking to deliver superior crop quality.

The order will be delivered in 4rd quarter, 2020

