CRG Unveils its Bucktown Neighborhood Development A.M. 1980

"Bucktown is one of Chicago's creative epicenters with a thriving nightlife, live music, restaurants and art galleries," said CRG Multifamily Director Brittani Sanders. "Located less than 500 feet from the Blue Line CTA station, residents will also enjoy easy access to The 606, downtown and O'Hare International Airport."

A.M. 1980 will include studio, junior one bedroom, one and two-bedroom options. High-end cutting-edge amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, lounge and coffee bar, secure package storage, Pressbox dry cleaning lockers, 96 Walkscore, CTA bus and train trackers located in the lobby, onsite dog run, landscaped rooftop deck and 6,000-square-feet of ground floor retail, will also make this building a sophisticated and collective living experience.

"CRG's formal commitment to build its multifamily brand began in 2015 and A.M. 1980 is another addition to our rapidly growing portfolio," CRG President Shawn Clark said. "Our main goal is to develop meaningful projects in strategic markets across the United States and we look forward to expanding our footprint in Chicago."

Construction on A.M. 1980 began in the summer of 2017. Clayco is the design-builder and its subsidiary, BatesForum is the architect on the project. Residents will begin moving in late summer 2018. For leasing information, visit liveam1980.com, call (773) 887-1980 or email leasing@liveam1980.com.

CRG is also developing the Residences at Sheridan Road and Wilson Avenue, a multifamily rental building in Chicago's historic Uptown neighborhood and the company recently completed student housing high-rise developments in St. Louis and Cleveland.

About CRG

CRG is Clayco, Inc.'s private real estate development firm that acquires, develops, and operates real estate assets. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with offices in Chicago, Sacramento, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and northern New Jersey, the CRG team has developed more than 5,000 acres of land and delivered over 160 million square feet of commercial, industrial, and multi-family assets exceeding $9 billion in value. For more information visit www.realcrg.com.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering and construction firm that delivers the highest quality of solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations to clients throughout North America. With over $2 billion in revenue for 2017, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for commercial, institutional and residential related building projects. For more information visit www.claycorp.com.

