CRGA Design Announces the Opening of an Affiliate Office in Pinehurst, North Carolina

PINEHURST, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRGA Design, a Mid-Atlantic-based healthcare architecture and interior design firm, announced the opening of an affiliate office in Pinehurst, North Carolina. This new location will enable the firm to better serve their clients in and around the Pinehurst area. In combination with the firm's recent opening of their Baltimore HQ, the new location marks a significant milestone in the firm's long-term growth, further affirming their position as leaders in the field of healthcare design.

Since the firm's founding in 1982, CRGA has followed a strategic path to become recognized as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking boutique healthcare design firms in the region. In 2020, CRGA relocated from their longtime home in Annapolis to a new, larger office in the heart of South Baltimore. CRGA's leaders, Sandy Goodman and Rolf Haarstad, saw the move as a catalyst for future growth—attracting new employees and opening the door to fresh and exciting project opportunities.