CRGE Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Charge Enterprises, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) (OTC: CRGEQ) between December 15, 2021 and February 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 12, 2024.

To join the Charge class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25780 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements regarding the nature of Charge's relationship with KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. ("KORR Acquisitions"), the degree of control that KORR Acquisitions exercised over Charge assets that were "critical" to Charge's liquidity, and the nature of the investments that KORR Acquisitions held on Charge's behalf, as well as materially false and misleading statements about Charge's risk policies, procedures, and compliance oversight functions, exposing Charge and its investors to substantial losses. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Charge Enterprises. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 12, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25780.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

