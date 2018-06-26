CRG's Third Healthcare Fund Closes $204 Million Asset-Backed Securities Financing

The securitization – or Asset-Backed Securities financing – is the third such financing completed by CRG since 2016 and reinforces CRG's continued strong access to the capital markets. This financing builds upon the Fund's $355 million financing, which closed in July 2017, and brings the total long-term leverage for the Fund to $559 million. Sold through a private placement offering, the financing was substantially oversubscribed and the notes were purchased by a broad syndicate of sophisticated institutional investors, including existing lenders plus several new investors.

Mike Weinmann, a Partner of CRG, commented, "This transaction strengthens our ability to offer attractive long-term financing solutions to healthcare companies. With each subsequent financing, CRG has continued to broaden its investor syndicate and achieve attractive financing terms, helping to enhance risk-adjusted returns for its limited partners. The transaction further differentiates CRG as a healthcare investor and improves our cost of capital advantage in meeting the growth capital needs of the industry."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as structuring and placement agent.

About CRG

CRG is a premier healthcare investment firm that has committed more than $3 billion of assets across three funds to date. The firm seeks to invest between $20 to $300 million in companies across the healthcare spectrum, including: medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, tools & diagnostics, services and information technology. CRG provides growth capital in the form of long-term debt and equity to support innovative, commercial-stage healthcare companies that address large, unmet medical needs. The firm partners with public and private companies to provide flexible financing solutions and world-class support to achieve exceptional growth objectives with minimal dilution. For more information, please visit www.crglp.com.

Company Contact:

Mike Weinmann, Partner

(212) 716-0011

mweinmann@crglp.com

Media Contact:

Nick Rust

(646) 502-4520

nrust@prosek.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crgs-third-healthcare-fund-closes-204-million-asset-backed-securities-financing-300672725.html

SOURCE CRG LP

Related Links

http://www.crglp.com

