CRGX Investors Have Opportunity to Join CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. ("CARGO" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRGX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CARGO announced in a press release issued on January 29, 2025, that it "has elected to discontinue FIRCE-1, a Phase 2 clinical study of firi-cel for patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) whose disease relapsed or was refractory (R/R) to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy." The Company continued, "Based on an ad hoc analysis of FIRCE-1 prompted by recent safety events, the Company believes the results do not support a competitive benefit-risk profile of firi-cel for the intended patient population."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm