CRH Healthcare Opens 100th Urgent Care Clinic with Second Peachtree Immediate Care Location in Covington

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Healthcare, LLC, a leading operator of urgent care centers in Georgia and other eastern states, now operates 100 locations with the opening of its second Peachtree Immediate Care center in Covington, Georgia.

The new Peachtree Immediate Care in Covington is located north of I-20, along Alcovy Road, in the growing Covington Town Center district, at 12700 Town Center Drive, next to Mattress Warehouse, Dunkin', and Publix.

Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Peachtree Immediate Care Covington North is a 3,000-square-foot facility with seven exam rooms where patients can receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, immunizations, physical examinations, X-rays, diagnostic testing, employer and occupational health services, and select primary care services. Patients can make an appointment up to 24 hours in advance and check the number of patients in line at peachtreemed.com. Walk-in patients are accepted and expected at every Peachtree Immediate Care location.

Peachtree Immediate Care accepts over 40 insurance plans and offers transparent self-pay pricing for individuals without insurance. All Peachtree Immediate Care clinics employ a team of medical providers, including board-certified physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and highly trained clinical and support staff, such as medical assistants and emergency medical technicians.

"Covington North is a special location for us because it marks an important milestone in our company's history," said Bill Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of CRH Healthcare, the parent company of Peachtree Immediate Care. "Thirteen years ago, we started with just two centers, and after seventeen acquisitions and more than 50 new locations built, we are very excited to share this 100th opening with our fellow team members across the company."

"To our patients, thank you for entrusting us with your care. It's not a responsibility that we take lightly—it's our mission to deliver the perfect patient experience every time. I also can't say enough about all our incredible, hardworking staff members who have been part of our journey over the years. From our support staff to our local teams serving their communities and the many in between, I'm so proud and thankful to every single one of them and the unique skills they bring to the company every day. They're a big reason for the success we've been able to sustain," added Miller.

"This really is an incredible day for all of us," said Andrea Malik Roe, President and Co-Founder of CRH Healthcare. "I remember sitting in my basement in 2012, filing the paperwork to start the organization. We had big goals and aspirations back then, and to be here today with everything we've been through as a company and as teammates is very rewarding. We very much appreciate all the team members who have added to our story along the way," said Malik Roe.

About Peachtree Immediate Care

With over 75 locations, Peachtree Immediate Care helps patients Get in. Get out. Get better.™ Owned by CRH Healthcare and the exclusive urgent care partner for the Emory Healthcare Network, Peachtree Immediate Care treats patients with various non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses. Find a location, check-in online, and learn more at www.peachtreemed.com.

About CRH Healthcare

CRH Healthcare, based in Atlanta, is a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care industry leader that helps patients Get in. Get out. Get better.™ Since its founding in 2012, the company has rapidly grown its clinic base to 100 locations across Georgia, Florida, and Maryland through acquisitions and new location development. The company focuses everything on its 5 C's: Convenient, Courteous, Caring, Competent, and Compliant. CRH Healthcare brands include Peachtree Immediate Care, Patients First, Patriot Urgent Care, and AppleCare Urgent Care. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association. For more information, visit www.crhhealthcare.com.

Contact:

Evan Floyd

Communications and Engagement Manager

CRH Healthcare

***@crhhealthcare.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13111543

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CRH Healthcare