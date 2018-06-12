CRH Medical Corporation Announces Voting Results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CRH Medical Corporation

18:12 ET

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - CRH Medical Corporation (the "Company") (TSX: CRH) (NYSE MKT: CRHM), announced the following voting results for the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular were elected as directors and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company for the coming year.

A total of 47,728,687 common shares of the 72,636,188 common shares outstanding were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 65.71% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Dr. Anthony Holler

39,381,267

99.13%

346,069

0.87%

Dr. David Johnson

39,598,656

99.68%

128,680

0.32%

Todd Patrick

39,436,151

99.27%

291,185

0.73%

Ian Webb

38,072,504

95.83%

1,654,832

4.17%

Edward Wright

39,123,351

98.48%

603,985

1.52%

In addition, KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Company for the upcoming year, by a show of hands.

About CRH Medical Corporation:

CRH Medical Corporation is North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. To date, CRH has completed 17 anesthesia acquisitions. CRH now serves 39 ambulatory surgical centers in nine states and performs approximately 272,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O'Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. CRH's O'Regan System is currently used in all 48 lower US states.

