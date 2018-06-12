CRH Medical Corporation Announces Voting Results of its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

A total of 47,728,687 common shares of the 72,636,188 common shares outstanding were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 65.71% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dr. Anthony Holler 39,381,267 99.13% 346,069 0.87% Dr. David Johnson 39,598,656 99.68% 128,680 0.32% Todd Patrick 39,436,151 99.27% 291,185 0.73% Ian Webb 38,072,504 95.83% 1,654,832 4.17% Edward Wright 39,123,351 98.48% 603,985 1.52%

In addition, KPMG LLP was appointed auditor of the Company for the upcoming year, by a show of hands.

About CRH Medical Corporation:

CRH Medical Corporation is North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. To date, CRH has completed 17 anesthesia acquisitions. CRH now serves 39 ambulatory surgical centers in nine states and performs approximately 272,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O'Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. CRH's O'Regan System is currently used in all 48 lower US states.

