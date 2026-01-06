CRH Ventures partners with Citylogix to accelerate digital transformation in road infrastructure management

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Ventures, the venture capital unit of CRH, today announced a strategic investment in Citylogix, a North American leader in AI-powered pavement condition assessments and enterprise asset management software.

Founded in 2015, Citylogix's platform uses LiDAR, high-definition cameras, and advanced machine learning to generate digital twins of roadways, providing actionable insights for municipal and infrastructure stakeholders. With this partnership, Citylogix will be able to further expand its technology, which already serves more than 450 government entities throughout North America, enabling them to optimize maintenance, extend asset life, and make data-driven investment decisions.

"As the leading road paver in North America, this investment supports CRH's commitment to deliver smarter, more sustainable infrastructure solutions," said Eduardo Gomez, Head of CRH Ventures. "Citylogix's technology and team are at the forefront of digital transformation in road asset management and will play a pivotal role in helping to shape the roads of the future."

Jon-Erik Dillon, Citylogix CEO added: "We are excited to join forces with CRH Ventures, whose global reach and deep expertise in infrastructure will help us accelerate our impact. This partnership will enable us to scale our technology, enhance our platform, and better serve the needs of cities and towns as they modernize their road networks."

About CRH Ventures

CRH Ventures is the venture capital unit of CRH, the leading global provider of building materials. With access to CRH's Venturing and Innovation Fund, CRH Ventures partners with and invests ambitiously and strategically in ConTech and ClimateTech start-ups across the entire construction value chain. For more information, visit www.crhventures.com.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 80,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. CRH is a member of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit www.crh.com.

About Citylogix

Citylogix is a leading SaaS company specializing in AI-powered pavement condition assessment, roadway asset digitization, and asset management. Its platform enables municipalities to create digital twins of their road networks, optimize maintenance planning, and extend the life of critical infrastructure assets. Since 2015, Citylogix has served over 450 municipalities and counties across North America. Learn more at www.citylogix.com.

