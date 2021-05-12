CRI Prepares to Host Free Webinar Focused on Internal Control Challenges and Opportunities for Governments

ENTERPRISE, Ala., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRI has announced a complimentary webinar entitled "Internal Controls: Governmental Challenges and Opportunities," featuring CRI Corporate Consulting Service Line Leader Jimmy Woodall, CRI Melbourne partner Rob Broline, and CRI IT Audit partner Tyler Mills. This live event will occur on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

This CPE-eligible webinar will focus on the specific challenges that governments face concerning internal controls. Jimmy, Rob, and Tyler will focus on the opportunities that structures can provide in creating a solid internal control environment by concentrating on COSO entity-wide controls, cybersecurity controls, and automated controls. Participants will learn how to identify weaknesses in their entity's control environment, develop a stronger control environment, and understand the specific controls to put in place to prevent, detect, or correct errors. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3y1KPeZ.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact

Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing

629.208.7705

[email protected]

Related Files

FINAL_PR_Webinar_Govt_Internal Controls_2021.docx

Related Images

carr-riggs-ingram-llc.png

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

SOURCE Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC