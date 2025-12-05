CRI to Unveil Ultra-Low-Heat GaN-Powered Full Digital Amplifier at CES 2026, Redefining Sound Architecture for Mobility

Low-heat, energy-efficient audio technology targets next-generation vehicles

TOKYO, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRI Middleware Co., Ltd., a leading developer of audio and video middleware, will debut its GaN-powered full digital amplifier at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The product, CRI D-Amp Driver × GaN, combines the company's proprietary speaker-driving technology with gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors to deliver:

Ultra-low heat generation — runs cool even at high output





— runs cool even at high output High energy efficiency — reduced power consumption for battery-sensitive applications





— reduced power consumption for battery-sensitive applications Simplified circuitry — eliminates external components such as low-pass filters, reducing bill of materials cost

CRI D-Amp Driver ? GaN

The amplifier targets the automotive market, where software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are creating demand for high-quality in-cabin entertainment. CRI D-Amp Driver × GaN is designed to power everything from music playback to immersive experiences such as movies and karaoke, while minimizing thermal load and energy draw—critical requirements as vehicles add more electronic systems.

CRI D-Amp Driver uses a proprietary method to pulse-drive speakers directly, eliminating the need for external components such as low-pass filters. The underlying technology has been deployed in more than 20 million devices across embedded and mobility applications. By constructing the amplification circuit with GaN semiconductors, CRI has achieved further gains in efficiency and thermal performance.

"As vehicles evolve into software-defined platforms for entertainment, audio quality becomes essential to the passenger experience. CRI D-Amp Driver × GaN embodies our philosophy of enriching society through sound, bringing high-fidelity audio to mobility while meeting the thermal and power constraints of modern vehicles."

Masao Oshimi, CEO

CRI Middleware Co., Ltd.

CRI will also showcase CRI ADX Automotive, software that manages audio both inside and outside the vehicle, including warning tones for pedestrian alert systems.

Exhibition Details

Event: CES 2026

Dates: January 6–9, 2026

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada

Booth: West Hall — 4378

Products on Display

CRI D-Amp Driver × GaN — full digital amplifier

CRI ADX Automotive — mobility sound middleware

About CRI Middleware

CRI Middleware Co., Ltd. develops audio and video technologies under the CRIWARE brand. Originally refined for gaming, CRIWARE now serves the embedded and automotive industries. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tokyo, CRI provides middleware solutions that help developers deliver high-quality user experiences.

Website: https://www.cri-mw.co.jp/en/

