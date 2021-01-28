Cribl Achieves Amazon Linux 2 Ready Designation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Cribl LogStream has been validated to run on and support Amazon Linux 2.

Achieving the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation differentiates Cribl as an AWS Partner with a generally available product that runs on Amazon Linux 2 and is fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"Cribl is happy to have achieved the AWS Service Ready status, allowing users to deploy LogStream with confidence on Amazon Linux 2," said Clint Sharp, CEO of Cribl. "This designation helps us support customers on their observability journeys with the speed, stability and security AWS provides."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated or run on select AWS Services. Amazon Linux 2 is the next generation of Amazon Linux, a Linux server operating system from AWS. It provides a secure, stable, and high-performance execution environment to develop and run cloud and enterprise applications.

Cribl LogStream is a purpose-built observability pipeline for logs, metrics and traces that allows customers to shape, route, enrich and ultimately take control of their data from any source to any destination. This stream processor solution works anywhere as either software or a SaaS solution.

"We're excited to support Cribl and Amazon Linux 2 to provide a powerful, cost-effective method for our customers to take control of their data flow as they exploit the value of the cloud," said Mike Cormier, co-founder and managing director of Concanon.

