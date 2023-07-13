Cribl Announces New Features to Scale and Secure Open Observability for Large Enterprises

Greater flexibility to interoperate with existing tools and customizable authorization enables enterprises to make greater use of more data

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprise data grows at a 28% compound annual growth rate1, businesses continue to face a myriad of challenges to manage their data and secure their organizations. Most enterprises are using more than 30 tools to manage and analyze data2, and teams across IT and security departments have different needs for different data. To address these challenges, Cribl is introducing new features throughout its product portfolio to scale observability across large enterprises, providing greater interoperability and customizable authorization to unlock the value of all observability data for more users.

Key Product Enhancements:

Cribl Search : Expanded search-in-place compatibility extends the reach of a single search query from edge to data lake and even to tooling data repositories

: Expanded search-in-place compatibility extends the reach of a single search query from edge to data lake and even to tooling data repositories Cribl Stream : Enhanced authorization gets more users secure access to the right data

: Enhanced authorization gets more users secure access to the right data Cribl Edge : New Prometheus Edge Scraper purpose-built for Kubernetes environments for greater choice and deeper insights

"With every release, we're doubling down on our commitment to provide customers greater choice and control over their data, and this latest update is no exception," said Ledion Bitincka, Co-Founder & CTO at Cribl. "We're introducing new features across our product suite with the goal of making observability accessible to more enterprises and more teams. The marquee update of the summer release is enhancements to Cribl Search, which we are so excited to demo at our CriblCon conference next week. With new query targets, Cribl Search quickly puts critical data at customers' fingertips, accelerating security investigations, performance troubleshooting, and data analysis projects."

Cribl Search: Expanded Federated Search Capabilities

Recently, Cribl Search pioneered the concept of federated "search-in-place" and further solidified its position as a trailblazer in the industry by introducing Search to Amazon Security Lake earlier this year. Today's release amplifies support for S3 buckets, Azure Blob, and GCP/GCS, and has uniquely integrated the capability to search against API-based endpoints like Zoom, Okta, and Google Workspaces. With this expanded compatibility, Cribl unlocks the value of more data from an already unprecedented number of data silos. Search provides the flexibility to find any data at any location without incurring the cost and complexity penalty imposed by traditional systems' requirement to ingest data before analyzing it.

"There have been challenges during incidents where access to data was needed as soon as possible, but we weren't always in a position to ingest it without pausing for time to develop methods to onboard the data," said Stuart Bowell, Head, Global Observability Team at Netbuilder. "With Cribl Search, we now have immediate access to all our data – allowing us to delve into unexplored areas and discover insights from data that was previously inaccessible or known to hold value."

Cribl Stream: Enhanced Authorization and Native Azure Sentinel Integrations

When working with sensitive data, access control is critical. Cribl Stream now features customizable authorization for different levels of access and permission, giving enterprises the ability to easily provision different users at different levels of visibility and control. This enhanced authorization––available across all Cribl products––ensures that Cribl administrators can quickly and securely create the right data feeds for different teams, saving them time for other business-critical tasks and strengthening organizational security. Cribl Stream also now features new destinations for Azure Sentinel and Azure Data Explorer products, enabling enterprises to onboard both Azure and non-Azure data into Azure Sentinel.

Cribl Edge: New Prometheus Edge Scraper

Continuously monitoring ephemeral containers is a pain for users. Since Prometheus is prominently used for collecting logs and metrics in Kubernetes environments, Cribl Edge now features a new Prometheus Edge Scraper, purpose-built for Kubernetes. With this new feature, customers have the flexibility to send Kubernetes monitoring data to the destination of their choice with minimal effort to get even deeper insights into their Kubernetes environments. Cribl Edge also now features compressed file monitoring to observe and analyze more data, irrespective of whether the log files are compressed or not.

CriblCon on July 17

Join the Cribl community at the first-ever CriblCon, an in-person customer event on July 17 at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Customers can learn more about this latest release, hear from experts and peers, get live demos, and share best practices. Registration is open now at criblcon.cribl.io .

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community .

