Cribl Closes FY2020 with Significant Customer Momentum, Expands Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced a breakout FY2020 with notable customer and employee growth in an extremely challenging environment. The company more than doubled the number of customers and expanded its team by 350%, setting the stage for an outstanding FY2021.

Over the last year, Cribl hit several important company milestones furthering its leadership position in the Observability market. After acquiring global early adopters including Autodesk , TransUnion , Accuhealth and BlueVoyant , Cribl officially unveiled LogStream, its Observability Pipeline, with $35M in Series B Funding from Sequoia Capital and CRV in October. With Cribl LogStream, companies are empowered to own and use their machine data in ways that weren't possible before, such as analyzing security data in-flight or experimenting with new log analytics vendors, while reducing infrastructure costs by 30% on average.

"As the first quarter came to a close last year, there were so many uncertainties and like many others, we didn't have a full understanding of what the rest of the year would bring," stated Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. "I'm completely humbled for what we've been able to accomplish as a company and so proud of our team. Not only did we drive innovation in the industry and help support more customers during a challenging time, we attracted top notch talent and exceeded expectations. I look forward to our next phase of growth and continued success for Cribl and our customers in 2021."

In FY2020 the company also expanded its leadership team to support customer demand, product innovation, and overall company growth. With a wide range of expertise from B2B and consumer brands to high-growth and public companies, appointments include: Matt Bauer, vice president of sales, Abby Strong, vice president of marketing, Zachary Johnson, vice president of finance, and Farrah Bui, chief of staff. The company also furthered its industry expertise with the addition of Nick Heudecker, former Gartner VP analyst, to drive market strategy and intelligence.

"Cribl presents an amazing opportunity," stated Heudecker. "Companies are completely overwhelmed with the amount of machine data in their environment. And the influx from remote workers has dramatically added to the problem. Organizations are desperate to know where they need to focus their efforts to get the most out of this data. Cribl gives companies a choice - LogStream enables them to get the right data to the right place at the right time, cutting costs and improving productivity. With Cribl, customers can make important business decisions while decreasing overall infrastructure costs."

