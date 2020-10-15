Cribl Introduces LogStream, Increasing Data Utilization for the Fortune 1000

As machine data, which consists primarily of logs, metrics, and traces, has surged with over 25% YoY growth in the past several years, companies are desperate to take back control of their data. Legacy machine data observability solutions are ineffective, as bespoke applications lack flexibility and store-everything platforms are expensive. Developed by Clint Sharp, CEO; Ledion Bitincka, CTO; and Dritan Bitincka, Head of Product, Cribl is taking a modern approach to observability by giving enterprises control over their data and empowering organizations to route their data to the best place for storage and analysis.

"We founded Cribl to be a customer-first company, and that started with the decision to create a product that delivers flexibility and choice," said Sharp. "Instead of forcing an enterprise to choose which agent, forwarder, format, or data store for their critical data, Cribl customers can choose exactly what they want — with the flexibility to do so over and over again as their requirements change."

Forward-looking global organizations, including TransUnion, Autodesk, and Shutterfly, among other market leaders, understand data is a strategic asset and use Cribl to reduce their infrastructure spend by 30% on average. Cribl LogStream empowers companies to own and use their machine data in ways that weren't possible before, such as analyzing security data in-flight or experimenting with new log analytics vendors, among other possibilities. Working with leading big data and cloud companies, including Snowflake, Splunk, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Elastic, Cribl provides companies with a universal collector and forwarder to unify all their machine data.

"Previously, when there was a sudden influx of data and we exceeded our license, our SIEM would block access," said Jacob Gorney, Cloud Architect at Autodesk. "Cribl frees us from these constraints and optimizes our data — ultimately, making the data more valuable and giving us additional context to make better decisions."

As part of today's announcement, Cribl LogStream is now available in limited beta as a SaaS-based solution. Customers can either implement the SaaS offering or install LogStream as an on-premises application or with containers. Other benefits of LogStream for customers include:

Complete control: Cribl enables customers to choose what data they want to keep, in what format, and in which data store—all while providing the assurance that they can also choose to delay any or all of those decisions with a complete copy in very low cost storage.

Cribl enables customers to choose what data they want to keep, in what format, and in which data store—all while providing the assurance that they can also choose to delay any or all of those decisions with a complete copy in very low cost storage. Platform independence: Cribl provides customers with a vendor-agnostic solution to route data to and from any tooling source or destination.

Cribl provides customers with a vendor-agnostic solution to route data to and from any tooling source or destination. Improved time to insight: Regardless of which tools are in use, LogStream can centralize the forwarding of all machine data, get it to the right destination and ensure it is shaped, enriched, and ready for analysis—or simply on standby for when it might be needed in the future.

Regardless of which tools are in use, LogStream can centralize the forwarding of all machine data, get it to the right destination and ensure it is shaped, enriched, and ready for analysis—or simply on standby for when it might be needed in the future. Cost reduction: Cribl significantly decreases an organization's logging/monitoring costs, saving customers 30% of their infrastructure costs on average.

"There is a radical shift underway. Enterprises are taking back control of their data—we've seen this in business data with Snowflake, and now we're seeing it in machine data with Cribl," said Pat Grady, partner at Sequoia and Cribl board member. "Data is the new oil, and Cribl is the pipeline. We're thrilled to partner with Clint, Ledion, Dritan, and everyone at Cribl to help companies make the most of their machine data."

Cribl is a company built to solve customer challenges and enable customer choice. Its solutions deliver innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data where it has the most value. We call this an observability pipeline, and it helps slash costs, improve performance, and get the right data, to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time. Join the dozens of early adopters, including market leaders such as TransUnion and Autodesk, to take control and shape your data. Founded in 2017, Cribl is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

