Cribl is Named to the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100

In its first appearance on the list, Cribl ranks among the world's best private cloud companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the data company for IT and Security, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . Cribl is one of 16 newcomers to the list following triple-digit annual recurring revenue (ARR) and customer growth at the close of its last fiscal year, with 17 of the Forbes 100 companies now Cribl customers.

"Cribl is advancing what it means to be a data company by giving our customers full control over their data," said Clint Sharp, CEO & Co-Founder at Cribl. "Being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 is an incredible honor and further validates our mission to give IT and security teams the choice and flexibility to effectively manage their data, regardless of where it resides. Thanks to the entire Cribl team, as well as our amazing network of customers, partners, and investors who helped get us here — we're just getting started."

This is just the latest sign of Cribl's continued momentum, as the company launched two new products and secured $150M in new funding in the last year. In addition to the Forbes Cloud 100, Cribl was also recently named to the Enterprise Tech 30 list, Redpoint Infrared 100, Forbes Best Startup Employers, CNBC Top Startup for the Enterprise, and received recognition at the Bank of America Technology Innovation Summit.

"Cribl is charting the future of the observability category, and this recognition from Forbes further cements the company's role as a market leader," said Pat Grady, Partner at Sequoia and Cribl board member. "From helping customers glean more value from data to easing cloud migrations, Cribl is relentlessly focused on solving real-world practitioner problems."

For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector," said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's companies had to react rapidly to AI's sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks."

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

