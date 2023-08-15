Cribl Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

Cribl ranks in the top five of fastest growing companies in software and in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Cribl , the data company for IT and Security, ranks No. 54 overall on the 2023 Inc. 5000, including No. 5 in software and No. 4 in the Bay Area. Cribl's inclusion on the annual list of fastest growing private companies in America follows triple-digit annual recurring revenue (ARR) and customer growth at the close of its last fiscal year, with 25% of the Fortune 100 companies now Cribl customers.

"Cribl exists to give IT and security teams choice and control of their data, which has become increasingly more critical as data volumes skyrocket," said Clint Sharp, CEO & Co-Founder of Cribl. "Our continued growth has been fueled by our motivation to solve real customer problems through constant product innovation and iteration. Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to our entire team and their relentless focus on delivering value to our customers."

The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Elastic, Oracle, Splunk, Crowdstrike and many other big-name brands gained some of their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This recognition reflects Cribl's rapid growth, including doubling its customer base, launching Cribl Search, and introducing strategic partnerships with AWS, CrowdStrike, and Exabeam. In addition to the Inc. 5000, Cribl was also recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100, Enterprise Tech 30 list, Redpoint Infrared 100, Forbes Best Startup Employers, CNBC Top Startup for the Enterprise, and received recognition at the Bank of America Technology Innovation Summit.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires —is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About Cribl



Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community .

