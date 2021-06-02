Cribl Unveils LogStream 3.0 and Cloud, Radically Simplifying Observability Streaming

"LogStream 3.0 and Cloud are a watershed moment for the industry. Standing up an observability pipeline requires careful infrastructure planning. Observability data comes in thousands of shapes and sizes, and in today's world customers are left copy and pasting configuration snippets found in obscure repos to try to best shape, enrich, and reduce their data sets," said Clint Sharp, co-founder & CEO of Cribl. "With the launch of LogStream 3.0 and Cloud, customers can get value in minutes and then share all their hard-won knowledge easily with the broader Cribl community."

LogStream 3.0

With data growing at the astronomical rate of over 25% YoY in the past several years and IDC is predicting that by 2025, enterprises will be managing 250% more data than in 2020, the goal of capturing more data while spending less requires a fundamental shift in data collection, reduction, routing, and optimization. Global organizations including TransUnion, Autodesk, and Shutterfly are solving this problem with Cribl LogStream.

LogStream is a next generation log router that collects and optimizes data streams from existing installed and known agent(s), then shapes and routes data to analytics systems in real-time while maintaining high-fidelity data in low-cost storage. In this release, Cribl introduces LogStream Packs, a powerful framework for rapidly accelerating deployments, and formally releases LogStream Cloud, a SaaS-based deployment model for LogStream. LogStream Packs framework allows organizations and communities of data engineers to scale their expertise by building and sharing LogStream configuration models that can be rapidly deployed without the need to reconfigure common use cases.

Key customer benefits include:

Built-in knowledge and shareable content reduces cost, complexity, and time to manage an Observability pipeline.

No customization needed to collect and send data from hundreds of sources to endless destinations.

More sources can be collected and routed to more destinations without taxing IT budgets. Maximizing data sources is critical to improving analytics tools and ML/AI models.

Cloud deployment model allows organizations to get started for no cost and scale at their own pace.

"Cribl LogStream has enabled us to optimize our data and use more events and metrics in our analytics tools increasing the impact our analytics have on our business decisions.," stated Gov Gopal, Principal Technologist and SRE, MIAX Exchange Group. "With the introduction of Packs in LogStream 3.0, I anticipate extending and enhancing our workhorse pipelines into reusable blocks to further reduce costs and control our data."

"With the latest release of LogStream, Cribl continues to build upon its implementation of an observability pipeline which enables their customers to control observability data, provides more flexibility in choosing analytics tools, and optimizes costs," stated Bob Laliberte, practice director and senior analyst, ESG. "LogStream 3.0 enhances a user's ability to observe more while paying a lot less."

To learn more about LogStream 3.0 and the emerging architectural changes that are putting the goal of monitoring everything all the time into a reality, please register for "Introducing Cribl LogStream 3.0 and Cloud" webinar on June 10 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.

Additional Resources

About Cribl

Cribl is a company built to solve customer data challenges and enable customer choice. Our solutions deliver innovative and customizable controls to route security and observability data where it has the most value. Our solutions help slash costs, improve performance, and get the right data, to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time. Cribl helps you instrument everything, so you can analyze more and pay less. Join the dozens of early adopters, including leaders such as TransUnion and Autodesk, to take control and shape your data. Founded in 2017, Cribl is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn , Twitter , or Slack community.

