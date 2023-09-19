Cribl Wins 2023 CrowdStrike Ecosystem Innovator of the Year Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CrowdStrike's annual event, Fal.Con 2023, Cribl, the data engine for IT and Security, was named the 2023 CrowdStrike Ecosystem Innovator of the Year. This award recognizes Cribl's exceptional work in driving greater interoperability and eliminating cybersecurity data silos, enabling customers to seamlessly connect any data source to the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. In April 2023, Cribl and CrowdStrike partnered to introduce CrowdStream, a new native platform capability designed to transform how customers get any data directly into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. 

"CrowdStrike's recognition of Cribl as Ecosystem Innovator of the Year highlights the value our partnership brings to customers," said Zac Kilpatrick, Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances at Cribl. "Enterprises today have massive amounts of data coming from a variety of sources in different formats, and we help them seamlessly get any data type into the Falcon platform, freeing up security teams to spend more time actively hunting threats and giving them more control over their data."

Revealed during the Partner Summit on day one of Fal.Con 2023, CrowdStrike's marquee annual cybersecurity event offers three-plus days of a-list keynotes and more than 100 breakout sessions. CrowdStrike recognizes partners that deliver innovation and business outcomes with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, exceed revenue expectations, and build successful customer relationships. As the Falcon platform quickly becomes cybersecurity's XDR ecosystem, CrowdStrike is dedicated to celebrating partners that develop and deliver powerful security solutions and services on the platform.

"We congratulate all of the 2023 Partners Award Winners," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "'We stop breaches' is a team sport, encompassing our partner ecosystem. As the ecosystem of XDR, CrowdStrike is committed to recognizing and collaborating with partners that innovate, expand, and scale with our industry-leading platform." 

CrowdStrike extends exclusive support and access to partners through the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program, an elite network of partners that deliver the solutions, intelligence, and security expertise that is required to combat today's advanced cyber adversaries. To learn more about the CrowdStrike Accelerate Partner Program, please click here.

This recognition showcases Cribl's dedication to fostering ecosystems across the industry, as the company recently introduced partnerships with AWS and CrowdStrike. Cribl was also recently named to the Inc 5000, Forbes Cloud 100, Enterprise Tech 30 list, Redpoint Infrared 100, Forbes Best Startup Employers, and CNBC Top Startups for the Enterprise.

About Cribl
Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to helping customers unlock the value of all their IT and Security data with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

