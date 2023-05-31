Cricket Creek Farm Listeria Outbreak Investigated by Listeria Food Poisoning Lawyer

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cricket Creek Farm Listeria outbreak is being investigated by Listeria Food Poisoning Lawyer Jory Lange.  One person has already been hospitalized.  "Unfortunately, the number of people hospitalized is likely to grow," says Jory Lange.  "Listeria can be deadly.  95% of people who contract listeriosis require hospitalization."

"We are probably at the beginning of this outbreak, not the end.  It takes 3 days to 3 months for Listeria symptoms to appear after someone eats a contaminated product, like the Sophelise cheese in this Listeria outbreak.  This cheese was distributed between March 29, 2023 and May 26, 2023.  That means that people who already ate the Sophelise cheese may not begin to show Listeria symptoms until late June." 

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe.  You can't taste, smell, or see Listeria. Food that is contaminated with Listeria may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that the corporations who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said national Listeria food poisoning lawyer  Jory Lange.

About the Outbreak

Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown, MA is recalling 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese as they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria bacteria, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. So far, the latest batch of Sophelise cheese has tested positive.

The cheeses were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Williamstown, MA; Provisions Williamstown, Williamstown, MA; McEnroe Organic Farm Market, Millerton, NY; New Lebanon Farmers Market; New Lebanon, NY, at restaurants, and farmers markets.

How The Lange Law Firm can help:

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products.  When corporations cause Listeria outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you have been infected by food from this Cricket Creek Farm Listeria Outbreak and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Food Poisoning Lawyers, successfully representing clients across the United States.  Jory Lange currently represents 65 people in Boston who contracted Salmonella food poisoning in the Los Amigos Taqueria Salmonella outbreak and several people who contracted Cyclospora food poisoning in Albany. 

