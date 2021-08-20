Cricket Equipment Market from Leisure Products Industry to Grow at a CAGR of over 3% By 2025|Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report !

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The cricket equipment market report identifies mass media appeal and sponsorships as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and challenges impacting the overall market environment. For instance, one of the foremost factors impeding market growth is the insufficient cricket infrastructure in some countries.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Cricket bats, Cricket balls, Cricket protective gears, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, EMEA, and Americas). The cricket equipment market share growth by the cricket bats segment has been significant. In terms of geography, 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, Pakistan, Australia, and New Zealand are the key markets for cricket equipment in APAC.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Companies Mentioned

adidas AG

Beat All Sports

Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd.

Sareen Sports Industries

Sommers Sports

Sports Direct International plc

The Unicorn Group

