Cricket Equipment Market to grow by USD 2,536.35 from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, Beat All Sports and British Cricket Balls Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cricket equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 2,536.35 from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.28%. The cricket equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer cricket equipment market are Adidas AG, Beat All Sports, British Cricket Balls Ltd., CA Sports PVT LTD, Cooper Cricket, Delux Sports Co., Duncan Fearnley Cricket Sales Ltd, Fantail, Grays of Cambridge Ltd, Groupe Artemis, Kippax Willow Ltd., Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd., Kraken Cricket, Masuri Group Ltd., MRF Ltd., Nike Inc., Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd., Sareen Sports Industries, Sommers Sports, Spartan Sports, Stanford Cricket Industries, and woodworm. tv.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cricket Equipment Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Adidas AG - The company offers cricket equipment such as Howzat Spike 20 Cricket Shoes, Rise V2 Cricket Shoes, Nu 23 Cricket Shoes, and Cricup 21 Cricket Shoes.

The company offers cricket equipment through Blaster, Legend, and Crystal brands. British Cricket Balls Ltd. - The company offers cricket equipment such as cricket balls, bats, and gloves under its brand name Dukes.

Based on Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Europe is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The UK, Germany , France , Spain , and Italy are among the developed Western Europe countries that dominate the EU market for cricket equipment. Moreover, a key manufacturer of cricket equipment in the area that offers innovative products is Gunn & Moore, Slazenger, Woodworm, and Adidas.

Impactful driver- Increase in the number of cricket tournaments

Increase in the number of cricket tournaments Key Trend - Consumer shift to healthy lifestyles

- Consumer shift to healthy lifestyles Major Challenges - Insufficient cricket infrastructure in some countries

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, the market is classified into cricket bats, cricket balls, cricket protective gear, and others. The cricket bats segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Willow wood is the source of professional baseball bats, and two types of willows are very common in use: English willow and Kashmir willow. The largest producers of cricket bats in the APAC region are India and Pakistan . Market revenue has also been raised by the increasing number of product innovations carried out by market players.

Cricket Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.28% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.89 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries India, Pakistan, Australia, UK, and Germany

