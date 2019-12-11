Cricket Health Announces New Boston Office

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket Health, a comprehensive kidney care provider headquartered in San Francisco, today announced the opening of its second office in Boston. As part of the expansion, Cricket will be bringing on up to 50 employees to accelerate the company's mission of helping patients live their best possible lives with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

"We started Cricket with an ambitious goal of building a new model for today's broken kidney care system that puts patients at the center of their care to deliver a better experience, better health outcomes, and lower costs," said Arvind Rajan, CEO and co-founder of Cricket Health. "Now, we want to bring that model to more patients across the country, and we're looking to Boston's talented workforce to help us do so."

The Boston office will be led by James Chaukos, co-founder and chief financial officer, and Robert Sepucha, chief administrative officer, who will oversee the effort to fill positions across the company's engineering, clinical, operations, legal, and financial departments. The expansion comes as Cricket prepares to announce new contracts with large health plans to provide multidisciplinary care to members with CKD and ESRD, as well as the creation of patient-centered home and in-center dialysis programs.

"At Cricket, we've worked hard to create a shared set of principles — our Culture Code ⁠— that informs every aspect of our mission and workplace," said Chaukos. "We know that the values of our company will be the most important ingredient in our success, and we're excited to bring that same culture with us to our Boston-based team."

Cricket Health takes a totally different approach to kidney care by focusing on early detection and preventive care to slow disease progression and prolong kidney function as long as possible. Cricket's model combines a nephrology practice that provides remote, in-person, and at-home care; a multidisciplinary care team to coordinate care and manage outcomes; state-of-the-art technology to provide patient education and 24/7 peer and clinical support; and dialysis care either at home or in redesigned centers that put patient empowerment first. Cricket delivers this patient-centered care through value-based arrangements with health plans and providers, in which it takes on financial accountability for patient health outcomes and total renal care costs.

The company's Boston office follows a year of momentum for Cricket Health. The company recently announced its proprietary machine learning model that uses predictive analytics to identify patients at-risk for or living with CKD and, earlier this year, was selected as Preferred Partner by Consortium Health Plans, a national collaboration of 21 independently licensed Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Plans. Cricket also raised a $24 million Series A funding round in September 2018, led by Oak HC/FT, and has grown its executive team with the additions of renowned nephrologist Dr. Carmen Peralta as chief medical officer; digital health veteran Geoff Clapp as chief product officer; former Fresenius Medical Care executive Robert Sepucha as chief administrative officer; veteran health care executive Adam Hameed as chief development officer; and longtime health engineering leader Sam Mankiewicz as chief technology officer.

To learn more about career opportunities at Cricket, visit www.crickethealth.com/careers .

About Cricket Health

Cricket Health is a comprehensive kidney care provider with a personalized, evidence-based approach to managing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Cricket works with payers and providers to identify patients who are at risk, acts early to slow progression of the disease, and delivers patient-centered, personalized kidney care through a multidisciplinary care team. If a patient progresses to ESRD, Cricket educates them about their treatment options and delivers patient-centered care, whether it is transplant support, home dialysis, conservative care, or in-center dialysis. Founded in 2014 and based in San Francisco and Boston, the company's leadership includes some of the foremost experts in nephrology, health care, and technology. Learn more at www.crickethealth.com or follow us @crickethealth.

SOURCE Cricket Health

Related Links

https://crickethealth.com

