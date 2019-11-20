Cricket is the Go-To Carrier for Holiday Shopping with Unprecedented Lineup of Free Smartphones

- A Motorola moto g7 SUPRA with a $60 unlimited plan, or a LG Stylo™ 5 on a $60 unlimited plan starting December 2.

- Customers who sign up for a $55 or $60 unlimited plan can choose a free Samsung J2 Pure, LG Escape® Plus, Alcatel Onyx™ or Nokia 3.1 C.

- Customers who sign up for a $30 rate plan are eligible for a free LG Fortune® 2, Cricket Icon or Alcatel INSIGHT™.

Along with this lineup of free devices, new and existing customers can also enjoy our Black Friday deals on the Nokia 3.1 Plus for $39.99 and the LG Stylo 5 for $79.99.

And for Cyber Monday switchers we'll have the Samsung A10e available for $9.99, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $399.99 with an Unlimited Plan starting on December 2 online.

For more on Cricket's monthly rate plans, special pricing and product lineup, go to www.cricketwireless.com or visit a Cricket-branded store near you.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. AT&T's Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, is the nation's fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017**. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. © 2019 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

* First month service charge and tax due at sale. New-line/port-in pricing avail. Once every 90 days. Activ. (in-store, $25/line) & add'l fees may apply. Restr's apply. See cricketwirelesss.com for details.

** As of third quarter 2019 earnings.

