Cricket is the Go-To Carrier for Holiday Shopping with Unprecedented Lineup of Free Smartphones
Nov 20, 2019, 10:15 ET
ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Friday, November 22 Cricket will offer the most free devices it's ever made available during the holiday season.
Consumers who switch to Cricket Wireless can choose from the following deals*:
- A Motorola moto g7 SUPRA with a $60 unlimited plan, or a LG Stylo™ 5 on a $60 unlimited plan starting December 2.
- Customers who sign up for a $55 or $60 unlimited plan can choose a free Samsung J2 Pure, LG Escape® Plus, Alcatel Onyx™ or Nokia 3.1 C.
- Customers who sign up for a $30 rate plan are eligible for a free LG Fortune® 2, Cricket Icon or Alcatel INSIGHT™.
Along with this lineup of free devices, new and existing customers can also enjoy our Black Friday deals on the Nokia 3.1 Plus for $39.99 and the LG Stylo 5 for $79.99.
And for Cyber Monday switchers we'll have the Samsung A10e available for $9.99, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $399.99 with an Unlimited Plan starting on December 2 online.
For more on Cricket's monthly rate plans, special pricing and product lineup, go to www.cricketwireless.com or visit a Cricket-branded store near you.
About Cricket Wireless
Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. AT&T's Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, is the nation's fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017**. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.
Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. © 2019 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.
* First month service charge and tax due at sale. New-line/port-in pricing avail. Once every 90 days. Activ. (in-store, $25/line) & add'l fees may apply. Restr's apply. See cricketwirelesss.com for details.
** As of third quarter 2019 earnings.
Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2019 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.
SOURCE Cricket Wireless
Share this article