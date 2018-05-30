Cricket Media Announces Acquisition of Bubbl, Inc.

MCLEAN, Va., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket Media, Inc., a global media company, announces the completion of its acquisition of Bubbl, Inc. (www.bubbl.me), a leading provider for interactive video solutions for media platforms, online publishers, and content creators. Cricket Media and Bubbl had entered into an exclusive strategic partnership in early 2017, prior to the formal acquisition. Terms were otherwise not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, Bubbl is well-known for being a pioneer of selective stream capture technology, commonly referred to as "clip-and-share." Without downloading additional software, fans on Bubbl-powered sites or apps can create, remix, and share clips directly from streaming or live video. Bubbl works with a broad spectrum of partners, including sports and entertainment publishers, major film studios, and video software companies.

The founders behind Bubbl are considered early leaders in the video and remix landscape and remain strong proponents of online creator communities. They received institutional investment from Warner Bros., MediaLink, Sierra Maya 360, Working Lab Capital, and Rebel Ventures. Bubbl also participated in the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, and was a MassChallenge Finalist, NEA Design Studio selection, and NYU Digital Future Labs company.

Bubbl's technology and expertise will add to Cricket Media's portfolio of media brands, and web and mobile applications. "With a history of active and engaging media consumption, Cricket presents a great new home for our team. We are excited to formally join the Cricket family and help build the next wave of content-centric platforms and products," says Bubbl's CEO and Founder, Mauhan M Zonoozy.

"Bubbl's technology and expertise in immersive content experiences aligns with our vision for the future," says Shahzad Chaudhri, Cricket Media's CTO. "The Bubbl team of senior thought leaders will now be at the center of our product development efforts."

Bubbl will no longer support its existing product suite. Existing customers can contact Bubbl at founders@bubbl.me for additional information.

ABOUT CRICKET MEDIA

Cricket Media is a leading education-focused media company. Cricket Media pairs award-winning digital and physical content with digital collaboration tools to connect children around the world to learning experiences. This includes 11 award-winning media brands across a spectrum of formats, languages, devices, and platforms. Cricket Media serves millions of teachers, students and parents in over 200 countries and territories. Cricket Media also licenses its content and platform to top publishing and educational companies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.cricketmedia.com.

