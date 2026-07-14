Cricket Returns to the Olympic Stage After 128 Years. Southern California Just Built the Venue.

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground at Fairplex in Pomona, California, is now one of those venues. The purpose-built cricket stadium opened on July 1, 2026, hosting its first Major League Cricket match between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and the defending champion Washington Freedom. Construction began just over two months earlier, following a ceremonial groundbreaking on April 22.

An infrastructure gap in a fast-growing sport

Cricket is among the most widely followed sports globally, but professional-level infrastructure in the United States has lagged behind the sport's growth. Through its first three seasons, Major League Cricket operated without designated home venues. Teams competed at neutral sites in Oakland, Dallas, and Lauderhill before playoffs were staged in Dallas.

That model reflected the league's early stage. As franchises have established market presence and the LA28 Olympic timeline has created a fixed deadline for venue readiness, the need for permanent, purpose-built cricket facilities has become more immediate.

Why this venue, and why now

The Fairplex campus in Pomona covers 487 acres and has a long history hosting large-scale cultural, recreational, and sporting events. Its location in the greater Los Angeles metro area, combined with existing event infrastructure and community access, made it a practical fit for a dedicated cricket stadium.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders, Fairplex, Major League Cricket, and cricket stakeholders including the International Cricket Council and LA28 Olympic organizers identified the site as an opportunity to establish Southern California as a permanent cricket destination — not only for domestic league play, but for international competition and the 2028 Games.

Delivering a specialized venue on a compressed timeline

The LandTek Group, a TenCate company, served as design-build contractor. LandTek's scope covered grading, earthwork, utility infrastructure, drainage, site development, and the construction of a natural grass cricket square using a specialized clay soil profile designed to deliver the pace, bounce, and consistency required for professional match play.

The project involved moving approximately 32,000 metric tons of earth and coordinating multiple utility infrastructure challenges on an accelerated schedule. Unlike many traditional sports construction projects, cricket venues require highly specialized pitch conditions that directly affect play — making the cricket square one of the most technically demanding elements of the build.

TenCate synthetic turf was installed in the surrounding warning track and pedestrian circulation areas, providing a durable, consistent surface in zones subject to heavy foot traffic from players, staff, event personnel, and spectators.

Stakeholder perspective

"The Knight Riders Cricket Ground is much more than a stadium. It is a statement of intent for the future of cricket. For the Knight Riders Group, becoming the first global cricket brand to establish an international cricket stadium is a proud milestone and reflects a belief in building infrastructure for the game's growth. LandTek's commitment, speed, and quality of execution have been critical in creating a venue that players, fans, and the local community can proudly call their cricketing home."

— Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports

"A dedicated home for the Los Angeles Knight Riders gives fans in Southern California a true destination for cricket, while further establishing Los Angeles as a key market for the league and the sport's return to the Olympic stage at LA28. We commend LandTek, Fairplex, and the Knight Riders organization for bringing this vision to life and helping create a lasting platform for cricket's growth."

— Johnny Grave, CEO, Major League Cricket

"The USA is a great sporting market with passionate fans, and this field will create a place where people can come together to celebrate the game and support the team. This stadium represents an important chapter for the Knight Riders in Los Angeles."

— Shah Rukh Khan, Co-Owner, Knight Riders Sports

Construction perspective

"This project reflects the growing demand for professional cricket infrastructure in the United States. Delivering a venue of this complexity — from a specialized clay-profile pitch to full site development — in roughly two months required close coordination across every discipline. The result is a facility built for sustained, high-level competition."

— John Sulinski, Chief Operating Officer, The LandTek Group

What this venue supports going forward

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground is expected to serve as the venue for Olympic cricket competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Beyond the Olympics, it provides a permanent home for LAKR's Major League Cricket schedule and a foundation for sustained cricket activity in Southern California — including training, community engagement, and future international events.

The venue includes international-standard playing dimensions and multiple wickets within the main square. Long-term planning has also considered future expansion, spectator accommodation, practice facilities, and broadcast requirements.

About TenCate

TenCate designs and delivers the future of sports surfaces. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, TenCate is a truly global company with strong local roots. The company provides high performance turf, track and sports lighting systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living in more than 100 countries. Fully vertically integrated—from research and development through installation and recycling—TenCate's trusted local teams deliver surfaces that perform, last, and enhance active communities. For more information, visit www.tencategrass.us.

Erica Rumpke

TenCate

[email protected] | (513) 484-6745

SOURCE Polyloom Corporation of America d/b/a TenCate Grass