Cricket Wireless Announces Exclusive Wireless Sponsorship Of Combate Américas

"This new sponsorship makes sense for us," said Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cricket Wireless Tiffany Baehman. "Combate Américas allows us to engage our Hispanic customers who are passionate about this sport."

The first Cricket-sponsored event "Cricket Wireless Presents Combate Américas: Reinas" made history as the first all-women MMA fight card. The event received record ratings in the live telecast on Univision and was the second highest rated since Combate Américas began airing its live shows on broadcast television in April 2018.

"We are thrilled and energized to partner with a blue-chip sponsor like Cricket Wireless, who continues to provide an extremely valuable service to the millions watching Combate Américas at a price-point in market that can't be matched," said Chief Revenue Officer of Combate Américas Michael Pine. "Just like Combate, Cricket is passionate about engaging with the fastest growing consumer demographic in the world; reaching Hispanic audiences in a genuine way at our action-packed events. On the heels of this sponsorship's success, we look forward to expanding and adding official and exclusive sponsors from other premium categories."

In addition to its presenting sponsorship at "Reinas" and upcoming events, Cricket and Combate have developed a 17-piece video series "Bridges" and "Prep Mode" that gives fans a closer look into fighters everyday lives. "Bridges" documents the journey of Hispanic fighters who call themselves "200 percenters" as they share a deeply rooted pride for two countries that they call home and "Prep-Mode" gives a behind-the-scenes look into the hardcore training of Combate's strongest fighters. The videos will air in Combate live broadcasts and also be distributed on social and digital platforms.

Cricket will also bring fans closer to fighters by giving them exclusive access to a preliminary fight broadcast in Spanish and a post-fight show on social media featuring event highlights, as well as a sweepstakes in which one lucky winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip with a guest to one of Combate Américas' events courtesy of Cricket Wireless.

