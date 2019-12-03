Cricket Wireless Introduces "12 Days of Cricket" to Bring Smiles and More to Deserving Families this Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and Cricket Wireless has big plans to inspire smiles in cities across the country. Today, Cricket launches its "12 Days of Cricket" holiday giving campaign, inviting people to nominate deserving families to receive over $1,000 in gifts. Nominations are open now through Dec. 15 at www.12daysofcricket.com.

"The holiday season is a wonderful time to connect with friends and family, but it can also be a stressful time," said John Dwyer, president of Cricket Wireless. "We hope we can alleviate some of that stress so families can focus on what matters most — spending time together."

Following the 12-day nomination period, Cricket will select up to 144 deserving families across 12 cities to each receive over $1,000 in gifts, including a Cricket mobile device with 1-year of free service. If you know a family who could use a reason to smile this holiday, please visit www.12daysofcricket.com and submit a nomination.

The 12 Days of Cricket initiative is part of Cricket Cares, the corporate giving program of Cricket Wireless. Cricket is committed year-round to making a significant impact in its communities, by providing grants for entrepreneurs, supplies for families recovering from natural disasters, and devices and services to nonprofit organizations that provide STEM-related educational programs for youth.

"For the past 20 years, giving back has been ingrained in our culture," said Dwyer. "Through Cricket Cares, we've supported a variety of initiatives affecting hard working people across the country. Cricket's many employees and Authorized Retailers who live and work in these communities make giving back a priority. Now, with the help of our customers, we hope to continue this tradition and spread some much-needed holiday cheer this season."

To spread more smiles and celebrate thoughtfulness, Cricket invites people to share their most "awfully" thoughtful holiday gift stories on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #AwfullyThoughtful.

The 12 Days of Cricket nomination period begins today and ends on Dec. 15, 2019. Families will be chosen across 12 cities. For more information and to nominate a family, visit www.12daysofcricket.com or follow #12DaysofCricket on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the United States & District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older. Contest begins 12/3/2019 and ends 12/15/2019. Nominees must reside in Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Baltimore, MD; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; Minneapolis MN; Philadelphia, PA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Sacramento, CA or Phoenix, AZ. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at www.12daysofcricket.com. Sponsored by Cricket Wireless, 1025 Lenox Park Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30319.

