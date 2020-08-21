Cricket Wireless Launches 5G Nationwide Network and Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Smartphone

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cricket Wireless customers nationwide can now enjoy the 5G network*. Whether they're inside their home or exploring the great outdoors, customers now have access to many benefits the 5G signal provides, including:

Quick downloads for viewing of on-demand entertainment.

for viewing of on-demand entertainment. Low latency so that gamers can play their favorite mobile games.

so that gamers can play their favorite mobile games. A broad range of connectivity whether they're at home or on-the-go.

whether they're at home or on-the-go. Increased capacity to transmit massive amounts of data to and from connected devices.

Speaking of devices, consumers can access 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with Cricket's $60/mo. Unlimited Plan**. Cricket's first 5G capable smartphone is available in Cosmic Gray today for $1,199.99 at www.cricketwireless.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ allows customers to enjoy 5G network access along with a suite of premium features. The multi-lens rear camera is highlighted by a 64MP lens, an increased camera resolution for more detailed images. The phone's Space Zoom technology allows for up to 30x digital zoom, and the Single Take function captures multiple videos and images with one tap of the shutter button.

After you've captured your favorite candid moments, view them on the 6.7 inch Infinity-O display, and then save them on the 128GB of available memory space***. The Galaxy S20+ 5G is also powered by an octa-core processor and a 4,500 mAh all day battery****.

We're not stopping there. With this great network and device you'll surely want more data. That's why Cricket is also launching its largest Simply Data Rate Plan ever— 100GB of data for $90/mo. If that isn't enough, starting today new and existing customers with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G can access 5G on all of our Simply Data plans—which offer our fastest speeds available*****.

Cricket just took home the top spot in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Performance StudySM—Volume 2, marking its third win in a row.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. As of the end of Q2 2020, the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, was the fastest growing prepaid provider in the United States over the past year. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2020 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

*Compatible plan and device required. 5G may not be available in your area. For 5G coverage, see cricketwireless.com/map. Learn more about 5G access cricketwireless.com/what-is-5G.

**Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

***Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.5" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens. Portion of memory occupied by existing content.

****Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

*****No data access after monthly purchase is used. Video may be ltd. to SD. Compatible device required for 5G access. At this time, 5G access will only be available on Cricket 5G devices. Add'l fees, usage & restr's apply.

