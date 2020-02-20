Cricket Wireless Ranked #1 in J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Full-Service Study Volume 1

"2019 was quite a year and 2020 is already starting off with a big win," said John Dwyer, President of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio (which includes Cricket Wireless). "Our job isn't just to sell phones, it's about building relationships with our customers while providing them the best value. This award is a direct reflection of how our customers feel about us."

Dwyer added, "It's not a coincidence that Cricket won this award. The AT&T Prepaid Portfolio has been the fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017. Great experiences lead to customer loyalty and growth."

Now in its 17th year of publication, the U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Non-Contract Full-Service Study evaluates the experience of customers who use any one of three purchase channels: phone calls with sales representatives, visits to a retail wireless store, or online/website.

The studies measure purchase experience satisfaction in six areas (in order of importance): store sales representatives, website, offerings and promotions, phone sales representatives, store facility, and cost of service.

The studies were fielded from July through December 2019. For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. AT&T's Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, is the nation's fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017*. Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.

