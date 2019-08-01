Cricket Wireless Ranked #1 in J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Full-Service Performance Study Volume 2

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power released its 2019 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Full-Service Study Volume 2, and Cricket Wireless, with 829 points, earned the top spot among all non-contract full-service carriers. This award marks Cricket's third J.D. Power award and follows it's #1 ranking in the J. D. Power Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Full-Service Volume 1 study released earlier this year.

Atlanta-based Cricket Wireless earned this award by outscoring the non-contract full-service industry average by 14 points, according to the study.

"Winning the J.D. Power Award for Customer Care is a huge accomplishment for the Cricket team. It's direct feedback from our customers that shows what we are doing is working," said John Dwyer, President of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio (which includes Cricket Wireless). "Providing customers with an experience that leaves them smiling drives everything we do at Cricket. Our employees work to solve customer issues quickly while being friendly and respectful. It's a simple formula - we work tirelessly to maintain this responsive and effective environment every day."

Dwyer added, "It's not a coincidence that Cricket won this award and also drove AT&T's Prepaid Portfolio to be the fastest-growing prepaid provider in 2017, 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Great experiences lead to customer loyalty and growth."

The 2019 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Non-Contract Full-Service Performance Study – Volume 2 is based on responses from 1891 customers who contacted their carrier's customer care department within the past three months. The studies evaluate customer care experiences across 12 different customer care channels: phone customer service reps, in-store contact, online chat, email, social media post, carrier app question post, automated telephone systems, website search, social media search, user forum, video from carrier, and carrier app search.

The studies were fielded from January through June 2019.

