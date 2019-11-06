Cricut Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Cricut Maker, Explore Air 2 & EasyPress Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top early Cricut Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Consumer Walk round-up Cricut cutting machine deals on Cricut Maker, Explore, Explore Air 2 & EasyPress machines over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals including bundle below.

Best Cricut deals:

● Save up to 53% on Cricut cutting machines, heat press & craft tools bundles at Cricut.com - check live prices on top-rated Cricut Maker, Explore, EasyPress & more

● Save $308 on Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machines and bundles at Cricut.com - check live prices on Everything & Essentials bundles with vibrant colors like raspberry, fuschia, lilac, rose & Martha Stewart edition

● Save up to $153 on the Cricut EasyPress & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com

● Save up to $217 on Cricut maker machines & bundle deals at Cricut.com

● Save 37% on the Cricut Explore Air 2 at Amazon

● Save up to $110 on Cricut cutting machines & craft tool bundles at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Cricut Maker and Explore Air 2 in Mint & Champagne

● Save $134 on the Cricut Explore One Machine at Walmart

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DIY afficionados will find be able to discover plenty of creative possibilities with the Cricut Maker, a precision cutting machine capable of handling a variety of materials such as paper and textiles. Users can employ the Cricut's features and accessories to complete handcrafted projects with ease. Those with stricter budgets can consider the more affordable Cricut Explore Air 2, which is slightly more lightweight while still offering all of the basic functions of the original.

Does Walmart have Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales? Walmart and Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales run each year and are the two most popular holiday season sales.

Amazon reported that during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale, Amazon customers bought more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items. Holiday shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon's website as the top retailer rolls out new deals daily throughout its Black Friday sales. These are in addition to the deep discounts on thousands of items already offered by the retail giant during the popular shopping period.

eMarketer predicts a 33% boost in Walmart's online revenues by the end of 2019. The big-box retailer became the third largest web retailer in the US when it overtook Apple in 2018.

