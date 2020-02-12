Cricut Inc. Introduces Cricut Joy™, A Smart Cutting Machine Made For The Growing Creative Community

In the U.S. population alone, one out of two adults may be classified as a "creative dabbler." These "dabblers" represent a community of people who want personalized, handmade items, but either currently purchase these items or make them infrequently. They are not fully committed to crafting as a hobby due to barriers like lack of time. To cater to that consumer market and hobbyists, Cricut designed a simple and approachable smart cutting machine to encourage the mindset, "I can make it myself."

"Cricut Joy was designed as a simple solution for people to discover their creative talents," says Tom Crisp, Head of Design at Cricut. "At only 5-by-8 inches, the machine can be used anywhere in your home, giving you the flexibility to make projects wherever you are—plus it looks just as good on the kitchen counter as it does on a bookshelf."

As the smallest smart cutting machine to hit the market, Cricut Joy takes the technology of the company's larger cutting machines and reengineers it to have comparable power in one-third of the space. This innovation is based on technology found in robotics, CNC machinery, and other automated devices. Cricut machines function like a printer but rather than depositing ink, the machine precisely cuts materials.

Cricut Joy is not only 75 percent lighter than the company's most popular cutting machines, it also introduces two new features not currently available in the Cricut product portfolio. With an all-new line of accessories and materials, Cricut Joy makes it possible to cut single designs up to four feet long and repeated cuts up to 20 feet with Smart Materials™. Imagine cutting 300 stars to decorate your child's room within minutes. Additionally, for the first time, consumers can use a unique (patent-pending) mat to create customized greeting cards.

On top of its ability to cut, the machine can also draw and write on a variety of popular materials such as iron-on, vinyl, and the revolutionary Infusible Ink™ system to create custom projects. Personalize everyday items with the ability to make custom stickers, decals, labels, and more in less than 15 minutes—custom decals for water bottles, stickers for luggage tags, labels for spice jars, monograms for throw pillows, and more.

Other key technological and design elements include:

Compact 5" x 8" and less than 4 lb. size that sets up instantly and packs away easily

Accurate precision and speed of the company's full-size smart cutting machines at 75 percent less weight and one-third of the size

Buttonless design with Bluetooth® wireless connectivity for designing and cutting

Free, downloadable design app, Design Space®, for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android

Cuts over 50 different types of materials

Access to nearly 130,000 images and ready-to-make projects in Design Space

Load-and-go sensor technology that facilitates automated loading of materials and detection of material length (a feature not available on any other machine in the market)

Housing unit to hold blade or pen tools

Off-axis motor design that reduces the carriage size by 73 percent

Out of the box, Cricut Joy has everything to make your first project:

Cricut Joy machine

Power adapter and cord

Cutting blade with housing

Cutting mat, 4.5" x 6.5"

50 ready-to-make projects accessible online

Fine Point Pen, Black (0.4 mm)

Materials for a practice cut

As Cricut Inc. grows, Cricut Joy continues to expand the brand's mission to help people lead creative lives. "Our brand is built on the philosophy that the need to create is a universal one—one that ties us all together with the same passion," says Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut. "I am ecstatic that Cricut Joy will help us reach a whole new community of creative individuals who have yet to experience our tight-knit community, but this is only the beginning."

Cricut Joy will be available to consumers at cricut.com as well as online and in-stores at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Michaels, JOANN, Hobby Lobby, and Amazon starting March 2020. Cricut Joy retails at $179 MSRP. Prices will vary for tools and accessories. To learn more about Cricut Joy, please visit cricut.com/cricut-joy.

About Cricut Inc.

Cricut Inc. is a creative technology company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. As an empowering lifestyle brand, the company mission is to unleash the creative potential of consumers with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of personalized projects. The company's industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines—Cricut Maker® and the Cricut Explore® family—accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to the company's core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of nearly three million dedicated followers across social channels who love to share their projects and passion for making with the world. Learn more at cricut.com and follow along @OfficialCricut on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

Media Inquiries:

ID

cricut@id-pr.com

SOURCE Cricut

Related Links

http://www.cricut.com

