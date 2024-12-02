Crime Junkie Hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat Hit the Road with #1 Podcast for 18-City True Crime Tour

The Crime Junkie: Life Rule #10 tour (It's never a mannequin!) will dive into a chilling, never-before-covered, unsolved homicide. This cold case will be resurrected with original reporting in an edge-of-your-seat, live experience. Don't miss the chance to experience this event—grab your tickets now and remember: Be Weird, Be Rude, Stay Alive!

Ticket Sales

The Crime Junkie Live Tour will make stops in major cities across the United States, including Indianapolis, Austin, Los Angeles, New York and many more. Crime Junkies can look forward to an immersive show packed with suspense.

Early Access:

Crime Junkie Fan Club Members and Patreon Subscribers will receive early access to tickets starting Monday, December 2 at 10 AM local time so keep an eye out for an exclusive code from audiochuck to purchase. You can join the Crime Junkie Fan Club here .

will receive early access to tickets starting so keep an eye out for an exclusive code from audiochuck to purchase. You can join the Crime Junkie Fan Club . Verified fans registered for pre-sale will receive early access to tickets starting Tuesday, December 3 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here to become a verified fan and set your alarms to be granted your chance at tour tickets!

General Sales:

All tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6 at 10 AM local time.

What To Expect

Ashley and Brit are visiting 18 cities across the country to explore a mysterious case that will be brand new to fans. Expect original reporting by audiochuck's investigative team on a case that challenges assumptions and reveals the unexpected.

This tour is recommended for mature audiences only. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive Crime Junkie merchandise at each venue.

Don't miss the chance to experience the #1 true crime podcast live. Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so secure yours today and join Ashley and Brit for an unforgettable true crime journey.

About Crime Junkie

Crime Junkie is the #1 podcast among women and the #1 true crime podcast globally, captivating millions of listeners with its compelling storytelling and dedication to underreported cases. Launched in 2017 by creator and host Ashley Flowers and her best friend Brit Prawat the podcast releases weekly episodes every Monday, delivering gripping stories of solved and unsolved murders, missing persons, and more —all told in a casual and relatable style that makes listeners feel like they're talking true crime with their best friends. Named Apple Podcasts' #1 Show of 2022 and 2023 and #2 show of 2024, Crime Junkie is a cultural phenomenon. Crime Junkie inspires fans to give back and be engaged in their communities through its commitment to advocacy. Produced by audiochuck, Crime Junkie continues to lead the true crime genre while setting the gold standard for storytelling and community engagement.

About Ashley Flowers

Ashley Flowers is the #1 female podcaster in the U.S. and the founder of audiochuck, the largest independently owned media company in the Midwest and a major force in podcasting earning over 2.6 billion listener downloads. As the host of Crime Junkie, the #1 podcast among women and the #1 true crime podcast, Ashley captivates millions of listeners each week. Ashley also hosts, The Deck , The Deck Investigates , Crime Junkie AF and is the creator and producer of the full suite of audiochuck's podcasts. In addition to her podcasting success, Ashley is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, with her debut novel All Good People Here soaring to the top. Her next thriller, The Missing Half , is set to release in May 2025. Beyond podcasting, Ashley is the founder of Season of Justice , a nonprofit dedicated to funding cold case DNA testing.

About Audiochuck

audiochuck media company , Adweek's 2023 Podcast Network of the Year, is an Indiana-based independent media company. The industry leader produces award-winning, chart-topping podcasts fueled by content that inspires action and change. The company's suite of 20 podcasts, including the #1 true crime podcast, Crime Junkie, has earned over 2.6 billion downloads and a worldwide audience. Founded by Ashley Flowers in 2017, audiochuck uses its platform to make a positive difference in society by supporting local communities and inspiring change in the true crime space. audiochuck consistently advocates for victims and their families, funds DNA testing to help solve cold cases, ensures the stories of marginalized communities are heard, and so much more. audiochuck employs over 50 people in the greater Indianapolis area. Visit audiochuck.com and follow audiochuck on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and X .

For more information about the Crime Junkie Live Tour and to purchase tickets, please visit https://crimejunkiepodcast.com/tour .

SOURCE audiochuck media company