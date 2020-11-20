Crime Thriller Film "Out of Exile" completes production with zero COVID-19 cases by implementing Eagle Disinfection Group's Puradigm Continuous Air and Surface Purification Technology

The production team utilized two Puradigm units that ran continually throughout the duration of filming where indoor sets were being utilized. This was an additional layer of protection on set to go along with the SAG required safety protocols that were followed.

Implementing the Eagle Puradigm Technology achieved exceptional results and allowed the film to be completed with zero interruptions due to COVID-19, or any other illness. "One of the main concerns as a producer is being on time and on budget and we were able to be both on time and on budget with no downtime," said producer Jacob Snovel. "We were very pleased to be able to partner with Eagle Disinfection Group as an added layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus and keep our cast and crew safe." According to Director Kyle Harris, "The Puradigm Proactive Air and Surface Purification Technology was essential for the health and safety of the cast and crew during the filming of "Out of Exile." I would highly recommend this simple and effective solution for film productions."

The Eagle Puradigm technology has been specifically tested and validated to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19) by the University of Florida's Biosafety Level-3 laboratory under strict FDA guidelines. The Eagle Puradigm technology is registered with the EPA and is validated as safe for use in populated spaces under OSHA and FDA standards.

The patented technology creates advanced purification by proactively dispersing coronavirus fighting HECs (High Energy Clusters) resulting in purified air and surfaces throughout the indoor space, while leaving no harmful residue behind. The HECs are 100% eco-friendly and replicate Earth's Natural Purification Process indoors.

The Eagle Puradigm technology has also been tested and proven to deactivate coronavirus 229E, one of the main causes of the common cold, as well as a wide range of other viruses, bacteria, mold, fungus, mildew, odors, volatile organic compounds other harmful pathogens.

The Eagle Puradigm Technology is a Buy American compliant Proactive Air and Surface Purification system that qualifies for CARES Act funding. The technology is extensively proven to be safe, scalable and provides 24/7 protection to all indoor environments.

