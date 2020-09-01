CrimeCenter Launches Professional Standards Software

"Integrity has always been an important mission for law enforcement, but it matters today more than ever. Specifically, agencies need a way to thoroughly and transparently document, review and investigate use of force incidents that protects the concerns of citizens, officers and the entire agency. The robust workflow included in our professional standards software does just that," said Randy Gluck, business development manager, CrimeCenter Software.

CrimeCenter professional standards software is one of five other solutions that make up the CrimeCenter platform. From incident reporting to mission support, CrimeCenter modernizes every phase of police operations and investigations. Certified agencies can sign up for the platform at three different levels, with straightforward pricing and no hardware or implementation costs:

Free: Include the community in the public safety conversation with a Citizen Interaction website.

Include the community in the public safety conversation with a Citizen Interaction website. Basic : Allow field support users to intake investigation and reporting information.

: Allow field support users to intake investigation and reporting information. Advanced: Upgrade for full oversight of incidents and complete case management for supervisors and investigators – including solutions for investigations, intelligence and, most recently, integrity.

"Police have to manage much more than just incident reports and case files," said Gluck. "Personnel, equipment, evidence and professional standards are equally important to support the overall mission. CrimeCenter was built to modernize these functions and replace legacy paper-based systems across the board."

CrimeCenter's Azure government cloud-hosted tools can be accessed 24/7 from any authorized device. The platform allows for unlimited configurations, data protection and user security clearances to prevent unauthorized personnel from viewing confidential information or accessing functions that they do not require.



Learn more by exploring CrimeCenter's brand new website, crimecenter.com.

About CrimeCenter Software

CrimeCenter Software is the leading provider of cloud-based software for police departments and law enforcement agencies. Built by law enforcement experts, the platform helps agencies modernize every phase of police operations and investigations with easy-to-use, CJIS-compliant software tools. Unlike legacy systems, CrimeCenter is accessible 24/7 from any authorized mobile or desktop device and can integrate with third-party law enforcement applications through open API architecture. Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, CrimeCenter Software is strategically located just west of New York City.

To learn more, visit crimecenter.com or follow @crimecenter on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Contact: Claire Herndon, (908) 334-6410, [email protected]

SOURCE CrimeCenter Software

Related Links

https://crimecenter.com

