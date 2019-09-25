CrimeCon Brings First Ever CrowdSolve to Seattle to Help Solve Two Washington Cold Cases

SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amateur detectives from around the world will descend upon Seattle October 17-20 for the first ever CrowdSolve , an entirely new kind of true crime experience from CrimeCon. Presented by Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, CrowdSolve will bring hundreds of attendees with varied experiences and backgrounds together with world-class experts in profiling, criminology, law enforcement, forensics, and crime scene reconstruction to help develop new ideas and leads in two real-life Washington cold cases.

In addition to receiving the full support and participation from the victims' families and local law enforcement, CrowdSolve is the first true crime event to gain access to uncensored case files as it aims to bring closure to these cases and the families.

"CrowdSolve is taking the dedication and passion of the true crime community and doing something unprecedented: using it to try and solve real-life cold cases," said Kevin Balfe, founder and executive producer. "Through participation from key players in the cases, including the police and families, our attendees will work with leading experts to examine the facts, the case files, and key questions that have persisted."

Attendees at CrowdSolve will deep-dive into two open cold cases from Thurston County, WA:

Nancy Moyer : On March 6, 2009 , Nancy Moyer , a 36-year-old mother of two, left work, gave a coworker a ride home, stopped at a Thriftway Market, and then pulled into her driveway. A police officer stationed nearby saw her unload the groceries from her car and enter her house alone. It was the last time anyone saw her alive. At CrowdSolve, we will dissect the complete Moyer case file and relook at everything, including any ties to the person who recently confessed, with fresh eyes.

: On , , a 36-year-old mother of two, left work, gave a coworker a ride home, stopped at a Thriftway Market, and then pulled into her driveway. A police officer stationed nearby saw her unload the groceries from her car and enter her house alone. It was the last time anyone saw her alive. At CrowdSolve, we will dissect the complete Moyer case file and relook at everything, including any ties to the person who recently confessed, with fresh eyes. Karen Bodine : The body of Karen Bodine , a 37-year-old mother of three, was discovered on January 22, 2007 along a highway in Rochester, WA. Her friends and family remember her "as a bright, beautiful, fun-loving person who always had a smile." Perhaps it is because of the non-traditional life she led that her homicide has not received more media attention. Searching her name does not reveal many stories from back in 2007, nor many updates since. And that is exactly why we believe Karen's case is perfect for CrowdSolve.

The complete weekend schedule is available here .

The next CrowdSolve event will take place in Chicago , February 21-23, 2020. Registration is now open so get your tickets for your chance to help solve a real cold case. For more information and to register for the event, please visit CrimeCon.com .

About CrowdSolve

Brought to you by CrimeCon and produced by Red Seat Ventures, CrowdSolve is an entirely new true crime experience. Guided by experts and surrounded by key players in real-life cold cases, including law enforcement and victims' families, CrowdSolve is an educational and immersive event that invites true crime enthusiasts to come together to examine actual case files, key evidence, ask questions, and hopefully shed new light on the investigations.

SOURCE CrimeCon

Related Links

http://CrimeCon.com

