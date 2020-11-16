CrimeDoor: The App That Opens Doors To Renowned Crime Scenes With Never Before Seen Augmented Reality Technology

CrimeDoor's unique AR experiences include well known tragic deaths like John Lennon , Nicole Brown Simpson and JonBénet Ramsey , to soon-to-be released local mysteries like Rebecca Zahau and Carla Walker and famous serial killer cases like Ted Bundy's first victim, Georgann Hawkins , and more. Based on publicly available evidence and photos from crime scenes, CrimeDoor's AR platform allows the True Crime community to put themselves in these moments to experience 3D evidence with chilling reality.

CrimeDoor is a content hub for True Crime where the community will be able to learn more about their favorite cases and discover new ones by searching geographically, watching curated videos, reading news articles, and listening to relevant podcasts. The app's geolocation technology also allows users to see where crimes have occurred, providing directions to the sites on demand.

Creator Neil Mandt says, "We aren't celebrating killers, we are giving a voice to the victims. Our biggest focus is on unsolved murders and missing persons and by adding cases and content on a daily basis we hope to raise awareness and quite possibly justice for those who can no longer speak for themselves." Mandt continues, "We have created an easier way for True Crime enthusiasts to engage in their passion by bringing content into one centralized app. Through our groundbreaking AR technology, anyone can explore and experience crime scenes in a way that has never been possible."

For the first time ever, police and detectives can revisit a murder scene without any distractions or time limitations. Former detective and cold case investigator Paul Holes, who helped crack the Golden State Killer case, calls CrimeDoor "a game changer for cold cases around the world."

CrimeDoor creatively integrates the rapidly growing field of AR within one of the most popular content verticals, True Crime, to create a new kind of storytelling model that mobile device users can immerse themselves in for hours. AR is one of the fastest-growing consumer technologies in today's entertainment world and True Crime - with an audience of over 50 million in the United States - is one of the largest and fastest growing of all genres and a defining programming centerpiece for many media companies.

CrimeDoor will be available on iOS and Android for free download. Access to individual AR portals is $1.99 and a subscription to access all portals is $4.99/month. CrimeDoor is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information on CrimeDoor, visit www.crimedoor.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

ABOUT NEIL MANDT

Neil Mandt is a five-time EMMY Award-winning Producer, Director and Tech Entrepreneur. For the past three decades, Neil has overseen the production of more than 3,000 television episodes, 2,000 pieces of 360° video and has created content for some of the world's biggest brands. A creative thinker with an extraordinary breadth of experience, Neil frequently advises a range of corporations, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, helping them realize their ideas in ways that resonate with digitally-native audiences.

Since 2015 Neil has been a pioneer of content creation in Augmented and Virtual Reality, creating over 20 original series in the immersive space, winning a Clio and has won two EMMYS for immersive content.

