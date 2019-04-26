Criminal Defense Attorney Robert J Callahan Publishes New Report on Chicago Gun Laws

CHICAGO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert J Callahan and Associates new publication poses the question, "Does Chicago Illinois Have The Strictest Gun Laws in the Country?" This published report sheds light on the most critical aspects of gun laws in Illinois for those seeking answers. The article provides in-depth research and solutions for people who need to know more about gun laws and firearm sentencing. This comprehensive analysis of Illinois gun laws can be viewed at

The article includes several useful pieces of information. One of the biggest takeaways that everyone needs to know about Illinois Gun Law is what happens when someone without a Firearm Identification Card gets caught with a gun in Illinois. This type of offense can range from a non-probation eligible felony carrying 1-3 or 3-7 years in prison or a class A misdemeanor with the possibility of up to 1 year in the county jail. This fact should be of particular interest to gun enthusiasts because the penalty in Illinois is incredibly strict.

One of the crucial aspects of this article is one's need for an experienced attorney when charged with a gun crime.

'What If I'm Caught Carrying an Illegal Firearm in Illinois?

It depends on the type of illegal firearm you're carrying. Automatic Weapon/Machine gun: 3-7 years prison, not eligible for probation. The sentence goes up to 6-30 (Class X) if the machine gun or automatic weapon is loaded and in a car. Sawed-off shotgun: (barrel less than 18 inches or less): probation OR 2-5 years prison (class 3 felony). A firearm with defaced serial number: probation OR 2-5 years prison (class 3 felony). Any weapon made from a shotgun or rifle that by alteration, modification, or otherwise, if such a weapon as modified has an overall length of fewer than 26 inches Probation OR 2-5 years in prison (class 3 felony). Firearm Silencer/Suppressor: probation OR 2-5 years imprisonment (class 3 felony).

In discussing the article's creation, Robert J Callahan, Criminal Defense Attorney said: "The article answers many questions precisely that we get at our criminal defense law firm."

Robert J Callahan and his team welcome comments and questions from readers concerning the article.

