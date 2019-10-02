Crimson Agility, LLC Ranks No. 1258 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 328 Percent

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Crimson Agility is No. 1258 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

David Baier, Managing Partner at Crimson Agility, indicated that their "growth is the result of growing interest by distributors and manufacturers in B2B e-commerce, Crimson Agility's expertise and knowledge working in these industries, and the success of Magento's Commerce platform."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Crimson Agility

Founded in 2014 Crimson Agility, is a full-service award winning Magento services firm. Crimson Agility is not only dedicated to helping all their clients achieve positive outcomes, but also being a collaborative trusted partner. Their USA-based Magento consultants and developers are experts when it comes to working with Magento and implementing e-commerce. www.crimsonagility.com

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Crimson Agility

Related Links

https://www.crimsonagility.com

