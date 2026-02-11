Crimson Club Announces "Faith, Family & Football" Featuring Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson and Family

PADUCAH, Ky., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crimson Club, the fundraising organization supporting McCracken County High School Football, today announced it will host a major community event titled "Faith, Family & Football," featuring University of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and members of the Simpson family.

The event will be held at McCracken County High School and is expected to draw more than 3,500 attendees, including students, families, alumni, educators, business leaders, and community supporters from across Paducah, McCracken County, and the surrounding region.

"Faith, Family & Football" is designed as both a flagship Crimson Club fundraising event and a large-scale inspirational experience, centered on the themes of faith, family, leadership, discipline, and perseverance. The program will feature personal storytelling, audience engagement, and insights into the mindset required to succeed at the highest levels of athletics and life.

During the event, Simpson will share his journey from youth football in West Tennessee to competing in one of the nation's most demanding college football programs, offering perspective on personal growth, preparation, adversity, and accountability. He will also discuss the role of mentorship, work ethic, and decision-making throughout his development as a student-athlete.

Members of the Simpson family will join him on stage, providing a broader family perspective on supporting young athletes, maintaining strong values, and navigating the pressures that accompany high-level competition.

"This event is about much more than football," said a Crimson Club spokesperson. "It's about giving our students and community a real, relatable example of what commitment, character, and support can accomplish—both on the field and in everyday life."

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit McCracken County, helping fund resources that enhance student-athlete development and facilities. The Crimson Club views this event as a cornerstone initiative that strengthens community involvement while investing in the long-term success of students.

The event also presents a significant opportunity for corporate and community partners to engage with a large, highly connected regional audience. Sponsorship participation will include brand visibility, alignment with youth development and education, and meaningful community impact through support of local athletics.

Ticket information, event updates, and sponsorship details are available online at www.thecrimsonclub.org . The public can also follow the Crimson Club on Facebook (search Crimson Club) and Instagram for ongoing announcements and event updates.

About the Crimson Club

The Crimson Club is a 501(c)(3) organization designed to enhance football operations at all levels of McCracken County High School Football. The organization is committed to improving the student-athlete experience through financial support, community engagement, and resources that promote excellence, leadership, and character.

Website: www.thecrimsonclub.org

SOURCE Crimson Club