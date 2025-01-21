Crimson Wine Group CEO Jen Locke Recognized as One of Wine's Most Inspiring People for 2025 by Wine Industry Advisor

Locke's Leadership Honored for Stewarding 1,000 Acres and Preserving Legacies of Sustainability Across California, Washington, and Oregon

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL) is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Jen Locke has been recognized as one of Wine Industry Advisor's "Most Inspiring People in Wine" for 2025. This esteemed recognition acknowledges Locke's leadership, her continuous contributions to the growth and success of Crimson Wine Group, and her enduring influence on the wider wine industry.

"When reviewing all the nominations for Most Inspiring People, the WIN team looks for individuals who are bettering not just themselves or their companies, but the wine industry as a whole. Jen Locke stood out for her strong emphasis on sustainable practices at Crimson Wine Group, where she's combining ambitious goals both in vineyard practices and in packaging choices." — Alexandra Russell, Managing Editor, Wine Industry Advisor.

Under Locke's leadership, Crimson Wine Group has seen substantial growth and innovation. The top SKU, Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier blend, has doubled in volume, and Seghesio Zinfandel is the best-selling wine in the luxury Zinfandel category. Additionally, Seghesio Family Vineyards, home to old vine Zinfandel, boasts the oldest Sangiovese vines in the United States, further solidifying the company's commitment to preserving heritage while fostering growth in the wine industry. Locke's commitment to sustainability, operational excellence, and fostering a culture of collaboration has propelled the company to new heights while strengthening its position as a leader in the fine wine sector in California, Washington, and Oregon.

"I am truly honored to be recognized as one of Wine Industry Advisor's Most Inspiring People," said Jen Locke, CEO of Crimson Wine Group. "This recognition is a testament to the amazing work of the entire Crimson Wine Group team. We are united by a shared commitment to crafting exceptional wines, promoting sustainable practices, and caring for our guests and employees. I am proud to be part of an industry that inspires such passion and community."

Under Locke's leadership, Crimson Wine Group has become a leader in sustainable practices by joining the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) and committing to the United Nations' Race to Zero initiative by 2050. As an IWCA Silver Member, the company focuses on reducing its carbon footprint, notably by switching to lightweight glass, which lowers emissions during production and transportation. To further showcase its sustainability efforts, a proprietary logo has been added to the back label of its bottles, indicating they are made with less glass and have a reduced carbon footprint. This initiative helps consumers identify eco-friendly options and reinforces the brand's commitment to sustainability.

Wine Industry Advisor's annual "Most Inspiring People in Wine" list recognizes individuals whose leadership, innovation, and contributions have impacted the industry. This year's honorees include visionaries who have championed diversity, sustainability, and growth in wine production, marketing, and distribution. Among them, Locke is celebrated for her ability to drive meaningful change at Crimson Wine Group and beyond.

Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group is the guardian of 1,000 acres of pristine vineyards for six iconic wineries in the finest winegrowing regions of California, Oregon and Washington. Established in 1991, Napa Valley-based Crimson Wine Group has assembled a portfolio of highly acclaimed producers, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, CA), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, CA), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, CA), Archery Summit (Willamette Valley, OR), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, WA), and Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, WA). All wines are sold Direct to Consumer and via Wholesale distribution in the United States, plus 30 export countries. Crimson Wine Group is a member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) initiative, along with 30+ other global wineries, committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To learn more, please visit http://www.crimsonwinegroup.com .

