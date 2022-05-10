CRIO Announces the Launch of an Industry First, CRIO Reviewer (eSource/EDC)

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIO, the leader in eSource technology, is announcing the launch of an industry first, CRIO Reviewer, designed to create a fully integrated eSource/EDC system. Reviewer allows sponsors and CROs to review, query, extract, code, and lock data collected in the CRIO eSource application within minutes of site completion. This solution enables research sites to capture data once, without having to manually re-enter into a separate electronic data capture system. It also eliminates the need for sponsors and CROs to "source data verify" for consistency across systems, a process that costs the industry as much as $6 billion annually.

As an industry pioneer, CRIO's eSource technology has been globally adopted by over 1,000 sites on over 4,000 protocols. CRIO's intuitive, web-based technology was the first commercial system optimized for site workflows, thus facilitating the adoption of real-time electronic data capture by sites.

"We are delighted to be among the first to launch this unified clinical data capture approach for the clinical research industry," says Raymond Nomizu, CEO and co-founder at CRIO. "With this launch, CRIO delivers the best of both worlds: research sites can accurately and consistently capture data within their workflows, and sponsors can eliminate costly and unnecessary quality assurance efforts, while simultaneously getting immediate access to better quality data."

CRIO eSource replaces the traditional paper forms used at many research sites with an interactive web-based application. The system's alerts, skip logic, auto-calculations and other quality assurance features address up to 50% of common audit findings, according to a third-party review by a noted industry quality expert. CRIO touts their unified, single point of data capture system as "The CRIO Model."

"In the CRIO Model, there is only one template, a unified eSource/eCRF template, that is versioned and published to sites. Research sites then capture data on those templates, and the system automatically transmits that data to CRIO's Reviewer module, or to legacy EDC systems, which in turn allows sponsors to interrogate and lock the data," explains Jonathan Andrus, President and COO at CRIO. "This model unlocks significant savings for sponsors and CROs, mainly by eliminating source data verification and enabling real-time, continuous access to site data."

Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to streamline clinical research to bring new medications to market faster. We have created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that will reduce data errors, streamline regulatory workflows and accelerate timelines. Today, CRIO supports more than 1000 global medical research sites. For more information about CRIO, visit www.clinicalresearch.io .

