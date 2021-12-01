CRIO Continues Record Growth for 2021 as Customers Recognize Value and Efficiency Gains of eSource

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIO, a Boston-based technology firm streamlining clinical trials for sponsors, sites and patients, today announced a fifth consecutive year of record contract bookings and revenue for 2021.

Highlights for CRIO's breakthrough 2021 include:

Record YTD contract bookings and revenue – bookings up 80% year over year

Over 300 new sites, including 5 of the top 10 research site networks

Six new sponsor clients, including three new EDC integrations

Launch of new eSource/ EDC product

Launch of eSource integration to EDC

5 straight years of revenue and customer growth

Global site network adoption of nearly 1000 across 14 countries

Doubling of employee growth to 45

"The benefits of our eSource offering have really hit home in the life science and CRO industry," said Raymond Nomizu, CEO, CRIO. "We have seen growth in all of our market segments including clinical research sites, sponsors and CROs. Our eSource solutions enable us to streamline clinical research, bringing new medications to market faster for pharma and biotechs."

CRIO has established itself as the highest quality and most cost-effective partner for clinical trial data capture. Our eSource products allow sites to enter data once into our eSource system and then allows this data to be shared with the appropriate downstream constituents (Data Managers, Monitors, Medical Reviewers, etc.) without having to re-enter the data into EDC.

"We have created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that will reduce data errors, streamline regulatory workflows and accelerate timelines" said Stephen Boccardo, SVP, CRIO.

With plans to integrate EMR and eConsent into eSource in 2022, CRIO will be an all-in-one platform for real-time clinical trial data capture by investigators. Enabling sites, sponsors and CROs to have direct access to clinical data captured in real-time will drive significant efficiencies in the industry and serve as the foundation for supporting decentralized clinical trials (DCT).

Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to streamline clinical research to bring new medications to market faster. We have created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that will reduce data errors, streamline regulatory workflows and accelerate timelines. Today, CRIO supports nearly 1000 medical research sites worldwide.

For more information about CRIO, visit www.clinicalresearch.io

