CRIO Continues Record Growth in 2022, More Than Doubling the Number of Clinical Research Sites Supporting Over 800 Life Science Sponsors

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRIO, a Boston-based healthcare technology company streamlining clinical trials for sponsors, sites and patients, announced that it has reached another milestone, exceeding 2,000 clinical research sites standardizing on CRIO's eSource platform.CRIO supports a variety of clinical trial data.To date, over 800 life science sponsors have data in CRIO databases supporting more than 6,000 studies worldwide.

CRIO, the industry leader in eSource data capture technology, is rapidly expanding its market penetration into life science companies where innovative thought-leaders are turning to CRIO Reviewer (eSource/EDC) to modernize the clinical trial data capture process.CRIO's full-stack solution is the first clinical trial workflow tool designed for sites, and optimized for sponsors and CROs.

Sites using CRIO have demonstrably higher quality data and experience roughly 60% less protocol deviations.CRIO's software suite captures data electronically at the initial point of creation. Validations and workflows ensure that data entered by coordinators and investigators is accurate, available for instant review, and is compliant across global regulations. Review by monitors and data managers is streamlined because immediate access to high-quality data drastically reduces timelines, while increasing the quality and safety of clinical trial participants.CRIO is now embraced by over 2,000 medical research sites and 4,500 investigators who rely on the platform to reduce protocol deviations and improve data capture efficiencies.

"The benefits of adopting CRIO eSource for clinical research have really hit home in the life sciences industry," says Raymond Nomizu, CEO and co-founder at CRIO. "We have seen growth across all therapeutic areas and indications. CRIO now offers EMR/EHR integration into EDC, bridging the gap between clinical care and clinical research, alongside our eSource as EDC offering, which ultimately eliminates the need for traditional EDC."

Highlights for CRIO's record breaking 2022 to date include:

Over 800 sponsors and 6,000 studies in CRIO

More than doubling the number of sites from 1,000 to over 2,000 sites in the first six months of 2022

Continued year-on-year revenue growth of over 45%

Successful launch of CRIO Reviewer (eSource/EDC), which eliminates SDV and data transcription, and enables true remote monitoring

EMR/EHR integration, now available for sponsors and sites

Pipeline increase of over 80% since start of 2022

About CRIO

Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to streamline clinical research to bring new medications to market faster. We have created a holistic paperless platform for conducting clinical trials that will reduce data errors, streamline regulatory workflows, and accelerate timelines. Today, CRIO supports more than 2,000 medical research sites. For more information about CRIO, visit www.clinicalresearch.io and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/clinical-research-io .

