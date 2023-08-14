CRIO Joins Forces with the Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials as a Supporting Partner to Drive Inclusive Research Advancements

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials (AOD) and CRIO, a leading eSource technology provider, are excited to announce a new partnership. CRIO's software platform empowers research sites to run more effectively, enabling research in underserved communities. CRIO's work aligns with AOD's mission to establish standards and best practices for the clinical trials industry to improve the representation of diverse participants in clinical trials through the development, integration, and monitoring of quality and consistent diversity methodology across the research industry.

By joining the AOD as a Supporting partner, CRIO and CEO Raymond Nomizu, continue their commitment to being an ally in the improvement of Diversity in clinical trials. "CRIO enables the start-up of new sites and investigators, enabling research in previously underserved communities, "says Raymond Nomizu, CEO at CRIO. "CRIO supports the mission of Association of Diversity and looks forward to collaborating with other industry stakeholders to advance the mission." 

Dr. Diana Foster, AOD's CEO, highlighted the vital role of technology and CRIO in advancing their mission. Dr. Foster explains "Technology-driven methods cut costs, expedite trials, and aid personalized treatments, ultimately accelerating safer therapies to patients. CRIO's innovation in the technology sector remains evident." The AOD's collaborative efforts aim to reshape clinical trial diversity in the industry.

About The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials
The AOD is comprised of partners who are committed to developing evidence-based approaches including, consultive advisement, consolidation of the understanding of diversity challenges: report, and the development of standards for best practices at the site and sponsor level. For information about The Association of Diversity in Clinical Trials and to view the partnership levels, visit our website at www.associationofdiversity.org

About CRIO
CRIO is a health tech company helping pharma, biotech, research sites, and academic research centers streamline regulatory workflows with one system that enables a single point of data capture. As the leader in eSource technology, CRIO enables remote monitoring and immediate data review with a powerfully integrated eSource/EDC solution. CRIO's mission is to design and deliver a modern, intuitive, and integrated software platform that reimagines clinical trials for quality, speed, and patient-centricity.

